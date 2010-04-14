Eminem announces new album ‘Recovery’

First there was “Relapse,” then “Refill”; now there’s “Recovery.”

Mere hours after Eminem announced that he was scrapping “Relapse 2” via Twitter, he and his label Interscope have announced a new effort, “Recovery,” due June 22.

In the official announcement, posted on his website, it mentions that the rapper worked with producers DJ Khalil, Just Blaze, Jim Jonsin and Boi-1da.

“I had originally planned for Relapse 2 to come out last year,” Eminem says in a statement. “But as I kept recording and working with new producers, the idea of a sequel to ‘Relapse’ started to make less and less sense to me, and I wanted to make a completely new album. The music on ‘Recovery’ came out very different from ‘Relapse,’ and I think it deserves its own title.”

As reported earlier today, Em posted There is no Relapse 2″ on his Twitter, after fans had long expected the sequel. Now if only Dr. Dre could get around to announcing some real logistics…



“Relapse” was considered Eminem’s “comeback” album, after largely disappearing after 2004’s “Encore” and 2005’s “Curtain Call” hits compilation. He frequented the pages of tabloids, was involved in a bus crash and entered rehab for drug abuse. That album came out around this same time last year, with an emphasis on that turbulent time.