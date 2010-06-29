Eminem ‘beefing’ with Adrian Grenier in ‘Entourage’ season 7 finale

Matt Damon may have loaned a cameo to HBO’s “Entourage” season 6 finale, but music and sports stars will be the talk of the season 7 clencher.

Eminem and Christina Aguilera are both on slate for the Sept. 12 episode, according to EW.com, while additional star power will come from Minka Kelly, John Cleese, NFL star Drew Brees, NBA shooters Jordan Farmar and Kevin Love and Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard. Not sure, but we see a little sports theme running here…

Eminem plays himself, at a platinum record celebration party (hopefully, a real-life milestone for “Recovery”), though he won’t be performing — he’ll be beefing.

“He has a little conflict-a little beef-with Vince [Adrian Grenier],” show creator Doug Ellin told the mag. Will Em be channeling a little “8 Mile?”

On the other hand Christina Aguilera will be singing — though, as herself and, fictionally, as a client of Ari’s (Jeremy Piven).

“She”s doing Ari a favor and performing at a party for him,” Ellin says. Perhaps, considering how sales for her “Bionic” have slowed, “Entourage” is actually doing Aguilera the favor?