Eminem bests Big Boi, Kylie, Enrique Iglesias at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Big Boi”s return isn”t enough to knock Eminem from the top of The Billboard 200, as “Recovery” retains No. 1 for a third week. The album moved 229,000, a 27% drop from last week.

Drake keeps on keeping on at No. 2 with “Thank Me Later,” moving 74,000 (-30%).

Big Boi”s long-awaited “Sir Luscious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty” moved only 62,000 copies at No. 3. His usual group Outkast”s last album “Idlewild” peaked at No. 2 in 2006.

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack falls No. 3 to No. 4 (45,000, -30%), Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” slips No. 4 to No. 5 (43,000, +4%), the “Now 34” hits comp descends No. 5 to No. 6 (33,000, -26%) and Jack Johnson”s “To the Sea” climbes No. 8 to No. 7 (30,000, -13%). Thanks in part to her appearance on the “Today” show, Lady Gaga”s “The Fame” re-emerges in the top tier No. 13 to No. 8 (29,000, +18%) while Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” ascends No. 10 to No. 9 (28,000, -8%).

Enrique Iglesias’ “Euphoria” enters the chart at No. 10 with 27,000. His previous “Insomniac” (2007) topped out at No. 17 with 45,000 in its first week. The album had some hype with the single “I Like It” featuring Pitbull (and those Jersey Shore kids).

Bret Michaels” solo album “Custom Built” debuts at No. 14 with 22,000, beating out Kylie Minogue”s “Aphrodite” at No. 19 with 18,000. The latter”s best came in 2002 with the album “Fever” at No. 3 – helped by Hot 100 hit “Can”t Get You Out of My Head.”

Sales are down 5% compared to last week and down 28% compared to the same week last year. Sales are now down 12% total for the year.