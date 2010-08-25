Eminem crowns The Billboard 200 for a seventh week

Eminem tops the Billboard 200 at No. 1 for a seventh non-consecutive week. “Recovery” again moves more than 100,000 – 116,000 to be exact – and is down 12% in sales compared to last week. Accordin to Billboard , this marks the most weeks at the summit for an album since Taylor Swift”s “Fearless” managed 11 non-consecutive weeks in 2008/2009.

R&B singer Kem scores his best charting album ever with “Intimacy” bowing at No. 2 with 74,000. It”s not his best sales week, however: his last “Kem II” (2006) started at No. 5 with 140,000.

Ray LaMontagne”s “God Willin” & the Creek Don”t Rise,” which we reviewed here , debuts at No. 3 with a new personal sales record, 64,000. His previous “Gossip in the Grain” from 2008 also started at No. 3, with 60,000.

At No. 4 is veteran metal crew Iron Maiden earns at charting best with “The Final Frontier.” Surprisingly, it”s only their second top 10 album ever. It sold 63,000, which is also their biggest sales week ever.

Country singer Trace Adkins” “Cowboy”s Back In Town” sold 50,000, good enough for a No. 5 bow. His last album to enter the top 10 was 2006″s “Dangerous Man” at No. 3.

Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” climbs No. 12 to No. 6 (32,000, +35%) – helped, likely, by the $7.99 sale tag on iTunes, which was also promoting the exclusive “iTunes Session” EP from the group. Arcade Fire”s “The Suburbs” slips No. 2 to No. 7 (31,000, -40%) while Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” descends No. 5 to No. 8 (30,000, -10%).

David Gray”s new one “Foundling” debuts at No. 9 with 25,000 as John Mellencamp”s “No Better Than This” enters at No. 10 with 24,000.

Sales this week are up 2% compared to last week and down 11% compared to the same week last year. Sales this year are down 12% so far.