Eminem, Jay-Z select B.o.B. to open co-headlining stadium shows

#Eminem #Jay Z
09.02.10 8 years ago

B.o.B., aka Bobby Ray, just hit one out of the ballpark: the hip-hop/pop artist will be opening for Jay-Z and Eminem at all four of their baseball stadium concert stops.

The artist’s managers made the announcement on Twitter late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. And just in time, too: The first two dates are this weekend, Sept. 3-4, at Detroit’s Comerica Park. The New York shows, at Yankess stadium, are Sept. 13-14. All dates, predictably, are sold out.

As previously reported, Jay-Z even has special merch coming to his hometown’s stadium — he and the Yankees paired up for specially co-branded hats, jerseys and more.

B.o.B. is also celebrating the release of his MTV “Unplugged” sessions this week. Songs from “The Adventures of Bobby Ray” were enhanced by special appearances from Robin Thicke, Melanie Fiona and Janelle Monae.

