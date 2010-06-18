Eminem on gay marriage, Bugs Bunny, his kids and his mom

A more mature, thoughtful Eminem surfaces in an interview with the rapper on the New York Times website.

Eminem, whose new album, “Recovery,” comes out Monday, June 21, has clearly gotten over his gay-bashing lyrics and comes out clearly in support of gay marriage in that jokey way that many straight men have: “I think if two people love each other, then what the hell?,” he tells NYT. “I think everyone should have the chance to be equally miserable, if they want.”

He admits to his addictions to Vicodin, Valium, Ambien and Methadone, and says, sadly, that he felt like he stuck out like sore thumb in rehab. Or, to be more specific, like a Loony Tunes character: “When Bugs Bunny walks into rehab, people are going to turn and look. People at rehab were stealing my hats and pens and notebooks and asking for autographs. I couldn”t concentrate on my problem.”

His answers are short, but revealing. He”s saved much of his money-or the money that he didn”t spend on drugs; he probably will not tour beyond the two stadium dates he has planned with Jay-Z in September, and, as Father”s Day approaches, he credits his three children with helping him overcome his addictions.

On a sad note, the rift between him and his mother sounds as wide, if not as explosive, as always. He admits he doesn”t even know if she”s still in Detroit. “It”d be very hard to repair that relationship,” he says.

Read the rest of the online interview here. A full version will come out in Sunday”s New York Times Magazine.