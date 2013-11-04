Going ‘Berzerk’ over Eminem’s backing track on ‘SNL’: Is it fair?

Social media exploded following Eminem’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, but maybe not in the way the rapper might have hoped. From Twitter to blogs, people seemed outraged that Em used a backing track during his performance, instantly labeling it “lip-syncing.”
Eminem openly admitted to using a vocal track underneath his live rapping for songs “Berzerk” and “Survival,” but that the live performance aspects are still there, he claims.
The dense layers of vocals and samples on “Berzerk” — the first of his two songs on “SNL” — made for a more confusing viewing experience; there could have been other contributing factors like Em’s microphone levels being too low or a poor sound mix.
Additionally, rappers regularly use backing tracks for live performances to beef up their lyrics, which can get lost in a loud live show.
Eminem is on the trail promoting his new album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” out tomorrow (Nov. 5). Stream it here.
What do you think: do you feel betrayed by Eminem’s use of backing vocals? Do you think it’s fair for people to accuse him of lip-syncing?
He always has..? and so do a lot of bands/artists. I saw him back in 2003 and 2011, nothing new. Listen to his tracks when he raps in a high voice and his regular voice at the same time, which is in almost every track. Its a very common practice in the music industry, makes the voice and lyrics sound more clear and pure, and used live for the same sound effect as the album, you expect him and others to make his voice high and low at the same time..? get real.