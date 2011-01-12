Eminem signs two new acts to his Shady Records

Eminem is letting no grass grow under his feet. Not only is he the leading nominee for the forthcoming Grammy Awards and his 2010 set, “Recovery,” was the top-selling album of the year in the U.S., he”s charging back up his business side.

Shady Records, the label he started in 1999 with manager Paul Rosenberg, has signed two new acts, rap group Slaughterhouse and rapper Yelawolf. The label has been relatively quiet lately. Its strongest successes, in addition to Eminem, of course, have been D12 and 50 Cent (in partnership with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath).

Slaughterhouse has some familiar names: members Joe Budden and Royce da 5″9” both had moderately successful solo careers, and are joined by Crooked I and Joell Ortiz. “Recovery” fans will recall that Slaughterhouse appeared on “Session One,” a bonus track on that set. The group also released an album on E1 in 2009. Eminem and Royce da 5″9” go way back as the duo Bad Meets Evil. Royce appeared on Eminem”s first album. Slaughterhouse”s Shady Records debut is expected later this year.

Yelawolf appeared on “You Ain”t No DJ,” a track on Big Boi”s “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty” set and has released a series of mix tapes. The Alabama native is working on his full-length set now.

As we previously reported, Eminem is also ramping up his acting and producing activity. He”s been linked to star in two new films, “Southpaw” and “Random Acts of Violence, both of which will be co-produced by his partners in Shady Films, Rosenberg and Stuart Parr.



