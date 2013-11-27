Eminem reclaims No. 1-selling album while Lady Gaga takes a huge hit

Eminem is back on top of The Billboard 200 albums sales chart this week with “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” moving 120,000 copies in its third week. It bowed at the top spot its first week, then Lady Gaga”s “ARTPOP” moved into the penthouse last week, and now “MMLP2” moves up No. 2 to No. 1 despite a 43% sales dip.

Five Finger Death Punch bows at No. 2 with its chewy title “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2,” selling 77,000. The rockers made it to the same spot with “Volume 1” earlier this year, though with a career record of 112,000 copies.

The “Now 48” hits compilation sits still at No. 3 with 63,000 (-45%). The Robertsons” “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas” keeps its dynasty at No. 4 (60,000, -9%).

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack shoots in at No. 5 with 55,000 copies; the first “Hunger Games” soundtrack made it to No. 1 with 175,000 in 2012. This new mix has new music from Coldplay, Christina Aguilera and more, while the first boasted a Taylor Swift contribution.

Daughtry”s “Baptized” debuts at No. 6 with 55,00. Their previous “Break the Spell” from 2011 peaked at No. 8, but with 129,000.

Yo Gotti enters at No. 7 with “I Am,” pulling in 48,000. The rappers last 2011 album topped out at No. 12, making this his best charting position yet.

Oh, so you were wondering where “ARTPOP” went? Mother Monster”s third full-length took a big hit, from No. 1 to No. 8 with 46,000. That”s a decline of 82%, the biggest percentage drop for a No. 1 album this year.

Kelly Clarkson’s “Wrapped In Red” holiday set slips No. 6 to No. 9 (44,000, +6%).

Minneapolis radio station”s KTCZ”s “Cities 97 Sampler, Live From Studio C: Vol. 25,” a recurring series, starts at No. 10 this week, which is the biggest chart start ever for them.

Album sales this week are down 2% compared to last week and down a massive 46% compared to the the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 9% compared to last year so far.