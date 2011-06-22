Eminem, Royce 5’9″ score No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Bad Meets Evil

Eminem scores yet another chart-topping album, this time in druo Bad Meets Evil, and for an EP at that. His combo with Royce da 5″9”, “Hell: The Sequel,” debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200, selling 171,000 copies last week. That makes it lucky number 9 for No. 1s for Slim Shady, who has logged six No. 1s solo and twice in the hip-hop troupe D12. His last “Recovery” topped the chart last year for seven nonconsecutive weeks.

Royce earns his biggest charting week, as his peak came with 2009″s “Street Hop” at No. 110.

Check out HitFix’s review of the album here.

“America”s Got Talent” wunderkind Jackie Evancho is only a few thousand copies behind Eminem at No. 2, as her “Dream With Me” moves 161,000. This full-length set comes on the hees of the 11-year-old”s “O Holy Night” holiday EP from last year. It too bowed at No. 2, right behind the unstoppable Susan Boyle.

That means Adele”s “21” slips No. 1 to No. 3 with 115,000 copies, a sales increase of less than one percent over the previous week”s sum. Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” slides No. 2 to No. 4 (68,000, -33%) and Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” climbs No. 7 to No. 5 (51,000, +26%).

Owl City earns a charting and sales week best with “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” which bows at No. 6 with 48,000. Mastermind Adam Young”s previous album under the Owl City moniker, “Ocean Eyes,” peaked at No. 8 (though bowed at No. 27 with 18,000).

Barry Manilow”s “15 Minutes” starts its count at No. 7 with 36,000. It”s his first album of original songs since 2001. His last proper studio release was covers set “The Greatest Loves Songs of All Time” last year, and it topped out at No. 5.

Ledisi”s “Pieces of Me” has a No. 8 entry with 36,000, making it her biggest chart and sales week. Her last album “Turn Me Loose” from 2009 had a No. 14 and 27,000 start. “Pieces” is her fifth album.

Brad Paisley”s “This Is Country Music” falls No. 8 to No. 9 (35,000, -8%) while the original Broadway cast recording of “The Book of Mormon” descends No. 3 to No. 10 (34,000, -45%).

Sales this week are up 14% compared to last week and up 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 1%.