Eminem sets 2010 record with ‘Not Afraid’; track to bow at No. 1 on Hot 100

“Recovery” indeed. “Not Afraid,” the first single from Eminem”s June 22 release, “Recovery,” will debut at No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 100 tomorrow. The tune, which hits the summit based largely on digital sales, is only the 16th track in the 52-year-history of the chart to bow at the top. “Not Afraid” sold 380,000 digital copies in its first week of release, according to Nielsen SoundScan, the highest tally of 2010. The chart combines singles sales and airplay.

The last song to start at the summit was Britney Spears” “3” in October. “Not Afraid” is only the second rap song of the 16 to land at the top, according to Billboard, following 1997″s “I”ll Be Missing You.” It is also Eminem”s third trip to the top following 2002″s “Lose Yourself” and last year”s “Crack a Bottle,” from “Relapse.”

Below is a list of the 16 No. 1 debuts on the Billlboard Hot 100 chart.

Artist, “Title” (Year)

1) Michael Jackson, “You Are Not Alone” (1995)

2) Mariah Carey, “Fantasy” (1995)

3) Whitney Houston, “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” (1995)

4) Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day” (1995)

5) Puff Daddy & Faith Evans featuring 112, “I’ll Be Missing You” (1997)

6) Mariah Carey, “Honey” (1997)

7) Elton John, “Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight” (1997)

8) Celine Dion, “My Heart Will Go On” (1998)

9) Aerosmith, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” (1998)

10) Lauryn Hill, “Doo Wop (That Thing)” (1998)

11) Clay Aiken, “This Is The Night” (2003)

12) Fantasia, “I Believe” (2004)

13) Carrie Underwood, “Inside Your Heaven” (2005)

14) Taylor Hicks, “Do I Make You Proud” (2006)

15) Britney Spears, “3” (2009)

16) Eminem, “Not Afraid” (2010)