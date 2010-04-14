Eminem’s ‘Relapse 2’ drops off the face of the earth

Eminem must have thought “Relapse: Refill” was enough. The famed Universal/Aftermath rapper has declared that “Relapse 2” isn’t happening.

With no further explanation, Em Tweeted “There is no Relapse 2″ early this morning. This comes about two weeks after he had this to say: “And don’t worry. Some big news is coming. Soon.”

Request for comment from Universal had not been returned by press time.

Marshal Mathers has been talking about a sequel to his successful “Relapse” from last year since that set’s release. He headed back into the studio with longtime collabo Dr. Dre, but then producers Just Blaze and Mr. Porter were added to the mix, the music went “in a completely different direction,” he said in a statement on his website back in November. He noted then, “The new tracks started to sound very different than the tracks I originally intended to be on ‘Relapse 2,’ but I still want the other stuff to be heard.”

So perhaps that’s what’s up. The tracks are worthy for a whole new effort, just not one that continues the string from “Relapse” and “Relapse: Refill,” a bonus track-enhanced reissue released around Christmastime in 2009.

Funny enough, Just Blaze told BoomBox last month that “I’m out in Detroit and we’re wrapping that [‘Relapse 2’] up now.” Lets hope all his track were keepers, so he doesn’t feel too bad.