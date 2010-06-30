Eminem sells more than a half million copies of ‘Relapse,’ claims No. 1

Eminem rakes in the biggest sales sum for an album in 2010 as “Recovery” bows at the top of The Billboard 200 with 741,000 copies. That makes it, too, the biggest week for an album since AC/DC”s “Black Ice” started with 784,000 units in October 2008.

This is the rapper”s sixth straight No. 1 album on the chart, and only his debut “Slim Shady LP” missed that mark when it bowed at No. 2 in 1999.

Em”s “Relapse” started with 608,000 last year.

Drake”s “Thank Me Later,” then, slips No. 2 to No. 2 with 157,000, a 65% dip in sales.

Miley Cyrus” image-changing set “Can”t Be Tamed” debuts at No. 3 this week with 102,000, which doesn”t manage to best her last full-length studio set “Breakout” (2008), which began at No. 1 with 371,000.

Ozzy Osbourne”s back with “Scream,” which starts with 81,000 at No. 4; his last set “Black Rain” entered and peaked at No. 3 with 152,000 when it debuted in 2007.

Meanwhile, the “Now 34” hits compilation falls No. 4 to No. 5 (55,000, -38%).

The Roots” “How I Got Over” starts at the same spot it”s last “Rising Down” did in 2008, at No. 6, this time with 51,000. “Down” debuted with 54,000. This makes it the hip-hop troupe”s fifth top 10 set.

Jack Johnson”s “To the Sea” moves No. 5 to No. 7 (44,000, -36%), Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” descends No. 7 to No. 8 (43,000, -9%), Sarah McLachlan”s “Laws of Illusion” slips No. 3 to No. 9 (38,000, -59%) and the “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack goes from No. 6 to No. 10 (38,000, -30%).

Sales this week were down 1% compared to last week and down 3% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales overall this year are down 11%.