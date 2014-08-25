Eminem, Sia release new song’; 2-CD Shady Records compilation due in Nov.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Eminem fans have double good news today: there's a new song featuring Sia, plus a new album compliation on the way that promises new Slim Shady material.

Sia and Eminem have a little history — collaborative history. She sang on and co-wrote Em's “Beautiful Pain” for the deluxe version of “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” from 2013.

Today, the full version of the new Slim Shady song “Guts Over Fear” featuring Sia has arrived. The track was previously teased twice in the trailers for “The Equalizer” starring Denzel Washington.

This has the rapper in what seems like ballad mode. It's got a very melodic backing track, going long on the choruses and bridges with Sia.

The song will play over the closing credits of “The Equalizer,” and is already up for sale on iTunes.

“ShadyXV” is also en route. It is touted as a new double-album compilation that will bring together previously released hits from Em's Shady Records — including 50 Cent”s “In Da Club” and Eminem”s “Lose Yourself” — plus an album of new material from Slim Shady himself, plus Slaughterhouse, Bad Meets Evil, D-12, Yelawolf, “as well as special guest-artist collaborations,” according to a release. “Guts Over Fear” leads as the first single.

Shady Records was founded in 1999, hence the name. “ShadyXV” will be out Thanksgiving week, on Nov. 24. Watch a teaser video in Em's tweet below.

Eminem just finished up his Monster Tour with Rihanna over the weekend, which coalesced with both the performers' participation in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

