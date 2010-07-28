Eminem trumps Rick Ross at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

#Rick Ross #Lady Gaga #Eminem #Drake
07.28.10 8 years ago 2 Comments
So much for those estimates that placed Rick Ross ahead of Eminem in this week”s sale”s contest. Slim Shady”s “Recovery” makes it five weeks at No. 1 on The Billboard 200, moving 187,000 copies, a drop of 4% in sales.
Rick Ross” “Teflon Don” sold 11,000 less, at 176,000, landing him at No. 2. That breaks the string of No. 1s the rapper had with 2009″s “Deeper Than Rap,” 2008″s “Trilla” and 2006″s “Port of Miami.”
Sheryl Crow”s new set “100 Miles from Memphis” lands at No. 3 with 55,000. Her last “Detours” from 2008 detoured to No. 2 with 92,000. “Memphis” marks the singer/songwriter”s eighth top 10 album – none of which were No. 1. Which is astounding.
Drake”s “Thank Me Later” slips No. 3 to No. 4 (47,000, -6%).
The “Kidz Bop Kids” series scores its 11th top 10 as “Kidz Bop 18” bounds in at No. 5 with 43,000.
Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” slips No. 5 to No. 6 (39,000, -5%).
The soundtrack to the Jonas Brothers” “Jonas L.A.” Disney series bows at No. 7 with 32,000. Their 2009 studio set “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” peaked at No. 1 while their last soundtrack “The 3D Concert Experience,” also from last year, topped out at No. 3.
The “Now 34” his compilation climbs No. 12 to No. 8 (27,000, flat sales), Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” ascends No. 11 to No. 9 (25,000, -8%) and Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” moves No. 13 to No. 10 (24,000, -9%).
Sales this week are up 2% compared to last week but down 15% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 12%.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick Ross#Lady Gaga#Eminem#Drake
TAGSalbum chartalbum salesbillboard album chartDrakeEminemJonas Brothersjustinbieberkidz bopknow 34Lady AntebellumLADY GAGARick RossSheryl CrowThe Billboard 200

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP