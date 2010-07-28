Eminem trumps Rick Ross at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

So much for those estimates that placed Rick Ross ahead of Eminem in this week”s sale”s contest. Slim Shady”s “Recovery” makes it five weeks at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 , moving 187,000 copies, a drop of 4% in sales.

Rick Ross” “Teflon Don” sold 11,000 less, at 176,000, landing him at No. 2. That breaks the string of No. 1s the rapper had with 2009″s “Deeper Than Rap,” 2008″s “Trilla” and 2006″s “Port of Miami.”

Sheryl Crow”s new set “100 Miles from Memphis” lands at No. 3 with 55,000. Her last “Detours” from 2008 detoured to No. 2 with 92,000. “Memphis” marks the singer/songwriter”s eighth top 10 album – none of which were No. 1. Which is astounding.

Drake”s “Thank Me Later” slips No. 3 to No. 4 (47,000, -6%).

The “Kidz Bop Kids” series scores its 11th top 10 as “Kidz Bop 18” bounds in at No. 5 with 43,000.

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” slips No. 5 to No. 6 (39,000, -5%).

The soundtrack to the Jonas Brothers” “Jonas L.A.” Disney series bows at No. 7 with 32,000. Their 2009 studio set “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” peaked at No. 1 while their last soundtrack “The 3D Concert Experience,” also from last year, topped out at No. 3.

The “Now 34” his compilation climbs No. 12 to No. 8 (27,000, flat sales), Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” ascends No. 11 to No. 9 (25,000, -8%) and Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” moves No. 13 to No. 10 (24,000, -9%).

Sales this week are up 2% compared to last week but down 15% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 12%.