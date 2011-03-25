Eminem, U2, Lady Gaga lend songs to â€˜Songs for Japanâ€™ charity comp

Superstar artists like Eminem, U2, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and more have contributed tracks to “Songs for Japan” for the benefit of that struggling nation.

Two CDs worth of tunes – 38 total — have been compiled and are now up on iTunes to be bought as a bundle for $9.99.  All artists, songwriters, publishers and other entities involved have waived their royalties. A double-disc set will be available in early April.

Other artists to contribute include Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Keith Urban, John Lennon (well, his estate), Pink and Nicki Minaj.

None of the songs on the set are previously unreleased, but the price may entice those who wish to give to charity and appreciate the bundle at a small price than would be paid for the songs individually. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Japanese Red Cross, whose efforts have aided relief for the earthquake and tsunami-stricken country.

Here is the tracklist for “Songs for Japan”:

1. John Lennon “Imagine”
2. U2 “Walk On”
3. Bob Dylan “Shelter From The Storm”
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers “Around The World”
5. Lady Gaga “Born This Way”
6. Beyonce “Irreplaceable”
7. Bruno Mars “Talking To The Moon”
8. Katy Perry “Firework”
9. Rihanna “Only Girl (In The World)”
10. Justin Timberlake “Like I Love You”
11. Madonna “Miles Away”
12. David Guetta “When Love Takes Over”
13. Eminem “Love The Way You Lie”
14. Bruce Springsteen “Human Touch”
15. Josh Groban “Awake”
16. Keith Urban “Better Life”
17. Black Eyed Peas “One Tribe”
18. Pink “Sober”
19. Cee Lo Green “It’s Ok”
20. Lady Antebellum “I Run To You”
21. Bon Jovi “What Do You Got?”
22. Foo Fighters “My Hero”
23. R.E.M. “Man On The Moon”
24. Nicki Minaj “Save Me”
25. Sade “By Your Side”
26. Michael Buble “Hold On”
27. Justin Bieber “Pray”
28. Adele “Make You Feel My Love”
29. Enya “If I Could Be Where You Are”
30. Elton John “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”
31. John Mayer “Waiting On The World To Change”
32. Queen “Teo Torriatte (Let Us Cling Together)”
33. Kings Of Leon “Use Somebody”
34. Sting “Fragile”
35. Leona Lewis “Better In Time”
36. Ne-Yo “One In A Million”
37. Shakira “Whenever, Wherever”
38. Norah Jones “Sunrise”

