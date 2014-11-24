Eminem’s ‘Guts Over Fear’ video: The next ‘Lose Yourself’ or just a pale imitation?

Eminem wants to be the bearer of your new anthem.

The Lana Del Rey-bashing rapper spins a tale of triumph over adversity in the music video for “Guts Over Fear,” a track off his “Shady XV” compilation album that bears more than a passing resemblance to the Grammy-winning 2002 smash “Lose Yourself.” Featuring a typically gorgeous vocal contribution from Sia – whose stand-in here is a stunning woman with vitiligo – the visuals focus on a man who goes from put-upon dishwasher to big-time boxing contender in the span of about four minutes (that's six months in music-video time).

As rags-to-riches stories go, it's nothing you haven't seen before; in fact, I find the whole analogy downright tiresome. For an artist once vaunted for his edgy style, he's gotten pretty conventional over the years.

Check out the video below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

“Shady XV” is available for purchase now.