Eminem’s ‘Not Afraid’ gets the parody treatment in ‘I Am Afraid’

Not only has Eminem spent half the summer at the top of the charts, but also in proving he’s “Not Afraid” with his single.

Well, CollegeHumor has a different take on the hit. Under the subhead of “Won’t the real Slim Shady please calm down?”, the site has posted a parody video and song “I Am Afraid,” featuring frequent phobias including, but not limited to: clowns, aliens, needles, heights, thunderstorms, volcanos, planes, rats, being buried alive, land sharks, ghost snakes and loud noises.

Loveable CH senior writer and Upright Citizens Brigade alum Dan Gurewitch stars, turning Em’s “meh” line into an appropriate “Ah!” and the unifying act of holding hands into one of comfort: “Please somebody / just take my hand.”

Thankfully, he and the team disposed of the original hall of mirrors and just stuck Gurewitch in the basement, the attic and, well, a coffin. They also filmed on the same roof in New Jersey that Slim Shady used in his clip.

“This epic 25-hour shoot was the most fun I”ve had (and most pressure I”ve felt) on the set of a CH Original,” said the comedian on his webpage.

What do you think? Would it make Eminem mad enough to set a house on fire?