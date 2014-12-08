Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis join Fox”s “Scream Queens”

Ryan Murphy”s new horror-comedy anthology has landed two big names: “American Horror Story” alum Roberts and original scream queen Curtis, who starred in “Halloween.”

Report: LAPD will try to interview Bill Cosby about sexual assault allegation

According to TMZ, the LAPD”s robbery-homicide division, which is investigating the case of Cosby allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 1974, is expected to contact Cosby for an interview soon. PLUS: Rosie O”Donnell says she received a private message from a Cosby accuser.

Letterman & Stephen Colbert appeared on stage together at Kennedy Center Honors

When 2012 Kennedy Center honoree David Letterman came out to introduce a segment on Tom Hanks last night, host Colbert snuck behind him with an “ahem.” To which Letterman replied: “Not yet.” CBS will show the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 30. PLUS: Watch Colbert roast Obama at Kennedy Center Honors.

Click Read Full Post For More

PETA outraged by “Eaten Alive”

The animal rights group responded to last night”s Discovery Channel special with the following statement: “Last night, despite protests by conservationists, biologists, herpetologists and decent people everywhere who oppose the abuse of wildlife, the Discovery Channel aired the inexcusable torment of a captured wild green anaconda and several other snakes.”

“Sons of Anarchy”s” Maggie Siff joins Showtime”s “Billions”

She”ll play Paul Giamatti”s wife in the drama pilot that also stars Damian Lewis.

“True Detective” adds “Hunger Games” mayor

Afemo Omilami will play a police chief in Season 2.

“The Carrie Diaries” alum Austin Butler to star in MTV”s “Shannara”

He”ll play a half-human, half-elf character in the adaptation of Terry Brooks” bestselling series.

Michael Strahan to host the Critics” Choice Movie Awards

The 20th version of the awards show will air Jan. 15 on A&E.