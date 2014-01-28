Emma Thompson bows out of Santa Barbara film festival honor

Emma Thompson has bowed out of receiving the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Modern Master prize this year. “Nebraska” star Bruce Dern will be honored instead.
The news comes on the heels of Thompson surprisingly missing out on a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in “Saving Mr. Banks.” The John Lee Hancock film nearly scored a goose egg with the Academy, landing only a Best Original Score nomination.
According to the festival, Thompson “is unfortunately now not able to be in attendance as she is required for rehearsal in London on the New York Philharmonic staging of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Sweeney Todd,'” but that’s a commitment she obviously had before accepting the honor to begin with. It seems clear that without a nomination, her stage work became the priority and she has therefore bowed out.
Here’s hoping other honorees that didn’t manage Oscar bids – such as Oprah Winfrey and Robert Redford – don’t get cold feet on the fest. This is kind of what you have to muscle through this time of year. The work is still worth celebrating, whether the Academy went for it or not.
In any case, Dern – who receive the Palm Springs Film Festival’s Career Achievement Award earlier this month – is a fine choice in Thompson’s stead. The “Nebraska” star received his second Oscar nomination to date this year, his first in the lead actor category. But he’s been a force of nature since he suited up and hit the turf with the dream of being an actor. So congratulations to him on yet another honor this season.
The 29th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs Jan. 30 – Feb. 9.
Not very classy…
Oh please, it’s a fake award. It’s funny that they totally struck out this year.
Exactly. When I heard they were giving David O. Russell director, my first thought was: Cuaron and McQueen said no, eh?
That’s not the point. If she didn’t want to go, she should’ve said so in the first place. But she said yes and changed her mind when she wasn’t nominated.
I don’t blame her. Thompson’s ruined on ever campaigning again. Hollywood fucked her and she can stay brilliant and British elsewhere.
LAst time she accepted an honor here, Meryl Streep totally sabotaged her (and stole her nomination for herself). Cant blame Emma for saying Fuck it.
Jesus Christ. Meryl Streep did not sabotage anyone — she delivered a generous, thoughtful, witty speech in honour of a friend. Believe it or not, campaign strategy does not consume these women’s every waking moment.
Oprah and Redford aren’t going to cancel. Redford was asked about this at Sundance and said he’s attending. And Oprah just wouldn’t bow out at this late date.
His parents shunned him because he wanted to be an actor.He has had many ups and downs but has never given up on what he was born to do. Somehow you forget that he is acting when you see him on the screen. There is so much truth in every line and every move has purpose.Like the best wine he gets better with age.
no loss – i am an admirer of Emma’s talents – but Bruce deserves this award without question
My guess is that this is no fault of Thompson, who has proven herself to be an awards highlight in various appearances this season. Disney is a famously cheap company, but would certainly be paying for the actress’s plane ticket and five-star accommodation were she still in the Oscar race. But now that she’s out, the company has sent her back to Britain. It makes more sense for Disney to be in the wrong here as Thompson has done everything in her power to promote this movie.
Fair. Either way. Unfortunate for an event on the horizon with sponsorship surely in place, etc.