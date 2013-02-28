Emma Watson may be stepping into ‘Cinderella”s slippers for Kenneth Branagh

Emma Watson may be in the market for a Prince Charming very soon.

The “Harry Potter” star is in “very early talks” (says Variety) to take on the title role in Disney’s forthcoming live-action “Cinderella” adaptation, which has “Thor” helmer Kenneth Branagh set to direct from a script by Chris Weitz (“The Golden Compass,” “About a Boy”). The Mouse House is hoping to begin production this fall for a release sometime in 2014.

Branagh took over from original director Mark Romanek following the latter’s exit from the project earlier this year. Cate Blanchett was previously cast as the wicked stepmother in the film, which resulted from a pitch by “Devil Wears Prada” screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

Disney has already eyed a host of other actresses for the coveted role, including Imogen Poots (“Fright Night”), Gabriella Wilde (“The Three Musketeers”) and Alicia Vikander (“Anna Karenina”).

Watson was last seen in writer/director Stephen Chbosky’s critically-acclaimed “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” Coming up she has roles in Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring,” “This Is the End” opposite James Franco and Seth Rogen and Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah” co-starring Russell Crowe and Logan Lerman. While last fall the actress claimed to be planning a summer 2013 shoot for Guillermo del Toro’s “Beauty & the Beast,” there’s been no further word on the project since.

What do you think of the idea of Watson as Cinderella? Sound off in the comments.