Emmanuel Lubezki wins second-straight ASC cinematography award for ‘Birdman’

02.16.15 4 years ago 4 Comments

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has awarded “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” top honors for cinematography. Emmanuel Lubezki also won the award last year, making him the first back-to-back recipient to date. This is his fourth ASC award after “Children of Men,” “The Tree of Life” and “Gravity,” all of them in the last eight years.

At the upcoming 87th annual Academy Awards, Lubezki may well join a still exclusive club of individuals who have won the Best Cinematography Oscar in two consecutive years. Howard Greene, Leon Shamroy, Winton Hoch and John Toll did it previously.

Check out the full list of ASC winners below, nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

Theatrical Release
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Emmanuel Lubezki)

Episode of a Regular Series
“Boardwalk Empire” – “Golden Days for Boys and Girls” (Jonathan Freeman)

Television Movie, Miniseries or Pilot
“Manhattan” (John Lindley)

Spotlight Award
“Concrete Night” (Peter Flickenberg)

Bud Stone Award
Denny Clairmont and Otto Nemenz

International Award
Phil Méheux

Presidents Award
Matthew F. Leonetti

Board of Governors Award
Barbra Streisand

Career Achievement in Television Award
Bill Roe

Lifetime Achievement Award
John Bailey

Around The Web

TAGSAmerican Society of CinematographersASC AwardsASC Awards 2015birdmanEMMANUEL LUBEZKIIn Contention

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP