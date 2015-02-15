Emmanuel Lubezki wins second-straight ASC cinematography award for ‘Birdman’

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has awarded “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” top honors for cinematography. Emmanuel Lubezki also won the award last year, making him the first back-to-back recipient to date. This is his fourth ASC award after “Children of Men,” “The Tree of Life” and “Gravity,” all of them in the last eight years.
At the upcoming 87th annual Academy Awards, Lubezki may well join a still exclusive club of individuals who have won the Best Cinematography Oscar in two consecutive years. Howard Greene, Leon Shamroy, Winton Hoch and John Toll did it previously.
Check out the full list of ASC winners below, nominees here
Theatrical Release
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Emmanuel Lubezki)
Episode of a Regular Series
“Boardwalk Empire” – “Golden Days for Boys and Girls” (Jonathan Freeman)
Television Movie, Miniseries or Pilot
“Manhattan” (John Lindley)
Spotlight Award
“Concrete Night” (Peter Flickenberg)
Bud Stone Award
Denny Clairmont and Otto Nemenz
International Award
Phil Méheux
Presidents Award
Matthew F. Leonetti
Board of Governors Award
Barbra Streisand
Career Achievement in Television Award
Bill Roe
Lifetime Achievement Award
John Bailey
GO CHIVO!!
On a minor note, it will continue to frustrate me that the ASC and DGA don’t have awards for feature-length animated films. Everyone overlooks those absences.
Only 15 or fewer animated features are released each year. It’s not a huge absence. What’s odd is that the Academy has a category so few films qualify for.
I suppose. I’m just confused as to why PGA, MPSE, CAS, and ACE have an award for animated feature films while no other guilds do. The other guilds ought to start doing so.
Some animated productions incorporate cinematographic work, of course, but I can’t see why the ASC should create a separate award for a medium in which their craft isn’t even primarily showcased.
Meanwhile, the Art Directors’ Guild considers animated films alongside live-action films, and has previously nominated them in the same field — which is arguably a greater gesture of respect than creating a ghetto category for them.