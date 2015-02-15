Emmanuel Lubezki wins second-straight ASC cinematography award for ‘Birdman’

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has awarded “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” top honors for cinematography. Emmanuel Lubezki also won the award last year, making him the first back-to-back recipient to date. This is his fourth ASC award after “Children of Men,” “The Tree of Life” and “Gravity,” all of them in the last eight years.

At the upcoming 87th annual Academy Awards, Lubezki may well join a still exclusive club of individuals who have won the Best Cinematography Oscar in two consecutive years. Howard Greene, Leon Shamroy, Winton Hoch and John Toll did it previously.

Check out the full list of ASC winners below, nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

Theatrical Release

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Emmanuel Lubezki)

Episode of a Regular Series

“Boardwalk Empire” – “Golden Days for Boys and Girls” (Jonathan Freeman)

Television Movie, Miniseries or Pilot

“Manhattan” (John Lindley)

Spotlight Award

“Concrete Night” (Peter Flickenberg)

Bud Stone Award

Denny Clairmont and Otto Nemenz

International Award

Phil Méheux

Presidents Award

Matthew F. Leonetti

Board of Governors Award

Barbra Streisand

Career Achievement in Television Award

Bill Roe

Lifetime Achievement Award

John Bailey