Emmy nominees’ instant reactions: Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon take to Twitter

Many stars and showrunners woke this morning to some brand new 2014 Emmy Award nominations. As the day progresses, many will leave it to their publicists for a full-fledged reaction, but actors like Tony Hale, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais, Amy Schumer and more made their 140 characters on Twitter go the distance online.

Check out some instant reactions from Twitter. Here are all the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Award nominees.

Kerry Washington, lead actress in a drama series, “Scandal”

Wow. Woke up to @TheEmmys nom & more #SCANDAL noms 4 @JOEtheMORTON & #KateBurton. AND so much luv from u guys. Truly gr8ful & crazy humbled. – kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 10, 2014

Also… Dear @shondarhimes and @BeersBetsy, THANK YOU. I love my job! Love always, Kerry – kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 10, 2014

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, supporting actor in a comedy series, “Modern Family”

Very humbled by my Emmy nom. Thank you to the @PrimetimeEmmy 4 ALL the #ModernFamily love & congrats to my fellow nominees. #NomsAndNods – Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 10, 2014

Ricky Gervais, lead actor in a comedy series, “Derek”

I have never been more exited & proud of a nomination. I honestly nearly cried. A sincere thank you. #emmys #derek pic.twitter.com/D2kK0vakfT – Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 10, 2014

Amy Schumer, writing for a variety series, “Inside Amy Schumer”

“Inside Amy Schumer” nominated for Outstanding writing in a variety series!!!!! I am so proud. pic.twitter.com/exi0yPIhyC – Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) July 10, 2014

Anna Chlumsky, supporting actress in a comedy series, “Veep”

Congrats to everyone in the @VeepHBO Family on the nominations! We love this show so much. :) #Daniwah! – Anna Chlumsky (@AnnaChlumsky) July 10, 2014

Tony Hale, supporting actor in a comedy series, “Veep”

SO humbled by this nomination. Not possible without extraordinary writers, ensemble and crew. Not possible at all. @VeepHBO – Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) July 10, 2014

Aaron Paul, supporting actor in a drama series, “Breaking Bad”

What a beautiful way to wake up this morning. Thank you everyone for the incredibly kind words. I feel so blessed. #Emmys – Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) July 10, 2014

Jimmy Fallon, four nominations including best variety, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

So happy to be nominated for an Emmy this morning. And even happier to have an excuse for the champagne I was already drinking at 9am. – jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) July 10, 2014

So far – great day. Just found out we were nominated for an Emmy and my daughter said her first words: “Go Daily Show!” #blessed #emmy – jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) July 10, 2014

Noah Hawley, show creator for “Fargo” with 18 nominations

AW. JEEZ. – Noah Hawley (@noahhawley) July 10, 2014

Lena Dunham, creator, lead actress nominee and show creator, “Girls”

Thank you <3 – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 10, 2014

We are very proud of Adam. He's a gift to our show and our lives! And he's too classy 4 twitter. – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 10, 2014

“So You Think You Can Dance” judges and crew, on best reality competition nomination

Congrats to the whole team of #sytycd for our Emmy nomination wooohoooo now that's the way to start the day – Mary Murphy (@HOTtamaleTRAIN) July 10, 2014

Humbled by the Emmy announcement today!! Dropped my phone and cried for a solid 10 minutes. Can't believe this is number 4. So thankful! – TRAVIS WALL (@travISova) July 10, 2014

I know we have an incredible production team on #SYTCYD but it's wonderful to have that opinion validated by the Academy. @DANCEonFOX #Emmy – Nigel Lythgoe (@dizzyfeet) July 10, 2014

Carrie Brownstein, co-creator, writer, co-lead for “Portlandia,” with several nominations including lead actor and best writing for variety

Proud of my fellow writers on @portlandia for our Emmy nomination! @kareydornetto @GrahamStWagner. And Fred for his acting nomination!! ?? – Carrie Brownstein (@Carrie_Rachel) July 10, 2014

