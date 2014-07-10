Emmy nominees’ instant reactions: Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon take to Twitter

#Emmys #Kerry Washington #Ricky Gervais #Twitter Reactions #Amy Schumer #Jimmy Fallon
07.10.14 4 years ago

Many stars and showrunners woke this morning to some brand new 2014 Emmy Award nominations. As the day progresses, many will leave it to their publicists for a full-fledged reaction, but actors like Tony Hale, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais, Amy Schumer and more made their 140 characters on Twitter go the distance online.

Check out some instant reactions from Twitter. Here are all the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Award nominees.

Kerry Washington, lead actress in a drama series, “Scandal”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, supporting actor in a comedy series, “Modern Family”

Ricky Gervais, lead actor in a comedy series, “Derek”

Amy Schumer, writing for a variety series, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Anna Chlumsky, supporting actress in a comedy series, “Veep”

Tony Hale, supporting actor in a comedy series, “Veep”

Aaron Paul, supporting actor in a drama series, “Breaking Bad”

Jimmy Fallon, four nominations including best variety, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Noah Hawley, show creator for “Fargo” with 18 nominations

Lena Dunham, creator, lead actress nominee and show creator, “Girls”

“So You Think You Can Dance” judges and crew, on best reality competition nomination

Carrie Brownstein, co-creator, writer, co-lead for “Portlandia,” with several nominations including lead actor and best writing for variety

