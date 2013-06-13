Emmys: 10 ‘modern-day Susan Luccis’ who have yet to win

Susan Lucci couldn”t catch a break. For 18 nonconsecutive years between 1978 and 1998, she was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmys for her work on “All My Children” and lost. That”s a hell of a track record, accent on “hell.” Her losing streak ended with a win in 1999 (though losses in 2001 and 2002 twisted the knife), but her many, many strikeouts transformed her into the go-to talking point for anyone who hasn”t won a Primetime Emmy.
“I”m the Susan Lucci of pay cable,” Michael C. Hall told The Huffington Post. It was a sentiment echoed by longtime Daily Show director Chuck O”Neil in a Variety story written by an extremely handsome journalist. Even in Primetime Emmy categories, Lucci is a running joke.
Yet she did win that one time, and no amount of her show “being canceled” can take that away. Her victory, against overwhelming odds, should give hope to this year”s Lucci-inspired contenders — each poised to transform from future “Jeopardy” answer to future highly specific statue-acquirer.
The fact that the man who plays Don Draper does not have an Emmy is pretty incredible.
Same for the man who plays Dexter. Unbelievable for how iconic both characters are, and I mean worldwide, everyone knows these characters.
I have a sneaky feeling that Jon Hamm — like Martin Sheen on The West Wing before him — won’t win an Emmy for a show that he absolutely drives.
I just don’t think there’s enough “Carousel”-Kodak moments that merits a Jon Hamm win. The first season was his Emmy year. A jaw line and a suit isn’t enough.
RichardZ – I would argue that “The Mountain King” “The Gypsy and the Hobo,” “The Suitcase” and “The Other Woman” — just to list Hamm’s Emmy submission episodes the past four times he has been nominated — display more than “a jaw line and a suit.” But… I’ve never heard anybody say that the first season of “Mad Men” was Hamm’s best, so… Who knows?
-Daniel
Sadly, I think Jon Hamm will be considered too handsome to win anything.
Dexter’s best years are behind us, so Michael C. Hall probably won’t get anything either.
But of course, James Spader absolutely needed and deserved those 3 Emmys…said no one.
I think nobody on this list will win.
Except for Britton in Nashville…
No way Britton beats Claire Danes. Zero chance of that happening.
I hope Amy Poehler finally wins something.
I have a feeling they might just ignore Krakowski again, which will be a travesty…
Sometimes Emmy voters are not as nostalgic as we think. A lot of shows went empty-handed for their last season these past few years. I will be happy if 30 Rock or Parks and Recreation wins best series (or any other) rather than Modern Family again. If anything, the Emmy voters seem to be voting in auto-pilot mode.
As much as I love Jon Hamm and Michael C. Hall, nobody could ever top what Bryan Cranston does with each episode. Sometimes it’s cool to see award shows like the Emmys to “spread the wealth” but if someone like Cranston who puts in something new every single episode well…I don’t know what else there is to say but give the man what he always deserves. Maybe Hamm will finally win when Breaking Bad is over.
I can’t believe Steve Carrell wasn’t in here at all for all his losses with “The Office.”