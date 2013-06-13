Emmys: 10 ‘modern-day Susan Luccis’ who have yet to win

Susan Lucci couldn”t catch a break. For 18 nonconsecutive years between 1978 and 1998, she was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmys for her work on “All My Children” and lost. That”s a hell of a track record, accent on “hell.” Her losing streak ended with a win in 1999 (though losses in 2001 and 2002 twisted the knife), but her many, many strikeouts transformed her into the go-to talking point for anyone who hasn”t won a Primetime Emmy.

“I”m the Susan Lucci of pay cable,” Michael C. Hall told The Huffington Post. It was a sentiment echoed by longtime Daily Show director Chuck O”Neil in a Variety story written by an extremely handsome journalist. Even in Primetime Emmy categories, Lucci is a running joke.

Yet she did win that one time, and no amount of her show “being canceled” can take that away. Her victory, against overwhelming odds, should give hope to this year”s Lucci-inspired contenders — each poised to transform from future “Jeopardy” answer to future highly specific statue-acquirer.

