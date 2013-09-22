The stars just kept on coming at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, with big nominees including Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Kerry Washington (“Scandal”), Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) and Claire Danes (“Homeland”) making a few turns on the red carpet before heading inside for the big show. Check out all the glitzy photos in the gallery below.
Emmys 2013: Sofia Vergara, Jon Hamm and more bring A-list glitz to the red carpet
