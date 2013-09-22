Emmys 2013: Sofia Vergara, Jon Hamm and more bring A-list glitz to the red carpet

#Kerry Washington #Zooey Deschanel #Sofia Vergara #Jason Bateman #Michael J. Fox #Bryan Cranston #Jon Hamm #Amy Poehler
09.22.13 5 years ago

The stars just kept on coming at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, with big nominees including Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Kerry Washington (“Scandal”), Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) and Claire Danes (“Homeland”) making a few turns on the red carpet before heading inside for the big show. Check out all the glitzy photos in the gallery below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kerry Washington#Zooey Deschanel#Sofia Vergara#Jason Bateman#Michael J. Fox#Bryan Cranston#Jon Hamm#Amy Poehler
TAGSAARON PAULAMY POEHLERBryan CranstonCARRIE UNDERWOODCLAIRE DANESEmmy Awards 2013Emmys 2013JASON BATEMANJIM PARSONSJON HAMMJULIANNE HOUGHKERRY WASHINGTONMICHAEL J. FOXSOFIA VERGARAZOOEY DESCHANEL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP