Emmys 2013: This is just an amazing Aaron Paul photobomb

09.22.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

You might think the best part of this photo is the obvious part: the fact that Aaron Paul is photobombing his “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston on the Emmys red carpet. But it isn’t. The best part of this photo is Connie Britton’s butt, gloriously in frame just to the right of Bryan.

Second place goes to the fact that Aaron Paul is photobombing his “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston on the Emmys red carpet.

(via)

