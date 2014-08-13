Emmys Awards to pay tribute to Robin Williams

The upcoming Emmys Awards will pay tribute to the late TV and film icon Robin Williams.

A celebration of the Emmy nominee's life and work is reportedly being planned for the live Primetime Emmys telecast, producer Don Mischer told TV Guide.

“With the tragic loss of Robin, we're trying to deal with that and figure out what to do in the right, appropriate and meaningful way,” Mischer said. “It's about what can we do to properly remember Robin and create perhaps an emotional moment about Robin, knowing all that he did for all of us who love entertainment and love comedy.”

Mischer and Williams collaborated on a number of projects, including HBO's 1982 “An Evening with Robin Williams” and the 1998 ABC special “Christopher Reeve: A Celebration of Hope.”

“We have done at least 30 shows with Robin through the years, going back into the 1980s,” he added. “We all know what Robin meant to the television community and to everyone, and the unique take on comedy that he brought to all of us. It's about what can we do to properly remember Robin and create perhaps an emotional moment about him.”

Williams was first nominated for an Emmy for his breakthrough role on ABC's “Mork and Mindy,” and he appeared on the small screen periodically through the years since then. He garnered Emmy nominations for guest appearances on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets.” Williams also starred opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar on CBS' “The Crazy Ones” last year.

The 66th annual Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers, will air live Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET.