25 character covers from ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ debut to mixed reaction

As Empire magazine celebrates their 25th anniversary, they are planning all sorts of 25-themed events, and the first of them was today’s unveiling of 25 different covers that all have to do with “X-Men: Days Of Future Past.”
The reaction to the covers online has not been a good one, and I was shocked when I saw the steady stream of vitriol about each new image. Some of these designs are things we’ve known already from earlier films, and some of them just seem inevitable. I can see why the Quicksilver image has been controversial, and I’m still amazed by how hard it is for them to make Storm look like Storm, but overall, I think this is pretty much what I’d expect from a Bryan Singer “X-Men” movie.
The real question at this point is whether or not that’s what audiences want. It’s a risky proposition for Singer as a filmmaker. After all, when he left the series, it wasn’t completely voluntary, and he’s been able to portray himself as the wounded party this whole time. It was a shabby situation all the way around, with Singer using the possibility of a “Superman” movie to pressure Fox to do things his way on “X-Men 3,” and with Fox playing hardball because they were determined to maintain control of the franchise.
It’s sort of amazing they’ve gotten this far with the series. When they made the first film, every single element of it was a battle, and I’m not sure they ever really believed in it. Tom Rothman and his junior execs on the movie were embarrassed by it in many ways, and that comes through loud and clear though the timid way they approached the more fantastic elements and the very limited scope of the story they told. The film worked in spite of the studio, not because of it.
Film after film, it feels like this series just barely works. They’ve never hit that stride where the studio just finally relaxes and stands back and gives the filmmakers the support to try something really grand. This should be that movie, and while I think there’s a lot of it that works on the page, I’m also well aware that I read an early draft and that I’ve had some big problems with the last few films Singer has made. I’m not sure I would have chased him down and had him back for this movie, but Fox seems to be gambling that Singer will be able to bridge the new films and the old films with one of the most complicated stories anyone’s ever tried to tell in one of these superhero movies.
So have you seen the covers? If not, let’s take a look at each of them with some commentary about how they fit into the new film and how well their designs seem to work, and let’s cross our fingers that this one works since we know we’re getting “X-Men: Apocalypse” from the same team in 2016.
“X-Men: Days Of Future Past” is in theaters May 23, 2014.
You asked in the article if they’d ever let Ice Man completely ice up, or if he’ll always just shoot stuff out of his hands.
He completely ices up in X-Men The Last Stand. It’s how he’s able to defeat Pyro.
The Quicksilver cover doesn’t even have his hair blowing back as he runs. Maybe a secondary mutation of perfect hipster hair?
Also, isn’t there a new trailer due out?
Second trailer is due Super Bowl Sunday
I think you're spot on about the character design Drew.
I liked the way the trailer was going, but in terms of costumes it feels like we’ve gone back in time 10 years.
They should have kept Matthew Vaughan. I think he’s a great director who actually has the balls to do something different.
Quicksilver is awful. Halle Berry should never be allowed to play Storm again. And I don’t care what anyone says, the Sentinel both past and present are fucking awful. Singer has never been right for this material, he seems almost embarrassed about most of it. He consistently downplays everything that’s great about the X-Men in general. FOX has and will consistently mishandle this property until it and everything associated with it are completely worthless. The only upside to that is: the public will tire of it and Marvel will eventually get the rights back and make a decent X-Men film. I just hope I’m alive to see it.
25? Why not 50? Terrible marketing strategy.
Why is Rogue on the cover if they cut her off the movie?
Storm is just wrong and most of the designs are terrible.
Anyway, I’d prefer if First Class was a reboot. This movie looks like a mess.
Because it’s their 25th anniversary.
First class IS a reboot. The timeline will split and the ‘new’ future will be the future of the new franchise. Similar reboot strategy as Star Trek.
But the “future” will be just the past, with Fassbender and McAvoy’s X-men.
I got the why. I just think its ridiculous. I mean, if it was their 50th year anniversary they would do 50 covers?
And it’s not a reboot. Whatever the space continuum, the story of the other X-Men movies is being used.
Wow, man, you and I are completely simpatico with Singer coming back to the series. Almost word for word my reaction from when this was announced.
Singer’s X-Men films, for all of our fond memories, are sneakily boring and static. X-Men is almost unwatchable. Other than the mansion scene in X2, nothing exciting happens at all. The mutants don’t ever use their powers in any grand or amazing ways.
It wasn’t until Vaughn took over that the he made an X-Men film that FELT like the X-Men.
Now that I see everyone “back in black,” and the lame design for Quicksilver, I’m just…
… everything I’m worried about is coming to the fore.
Present Sentinel can be taken down by a goose through the middle. Storm looks horrible, thats the worst picture of Ellen Page I’ve ever seen, and I firmly believe the only reason Quicksilver is in this is as an FU to Marvel.
This looks like a Canadian sci fi TV show. Only Wolverine looks good thanks to Jackman’s star presence. Old verisons of Magneto and Xavier kick the s*** out of young versions even on lame covers.
Hi Drew,
A question for you: what did you think of Valkyrie?
Personally, I think it’s quite underrated. I was disappointed you never did a review of it. Late 2008 was around the time you moved from AICN to Hitfix, right?
Matthew Vaughan did a Near perfect job On First Class nd da day Singer was attached to direct i had a feelin he would fuck it up.. He has a pretentious vision nd it sucks COZ the best Xmen movie till date is X men First class
Singer was a producer and has a story credit on First Class.
Forget the designs. I don’t know if I want to see a superhero movie with 25 characters.
I think some of these anti Bryan Singer comments are a bit harsh. X2 is still one of the best superhero movies made, and when I look at these photo’s I get a sense that this might be the sequel to X2 I wanted but never received. Ok this film might turn out to be a mess, but it could also be brilliant, let’s wait for some reivews before we all get too critical.
Ha. We’re really back to 2000, aren’t we? It’s like that summer all over again, before X-Men had actually come out and any of us had seen it.
As much as I’m pulling for this movie, I can understand why people are anxious about the designs. And I can understand why people are hesitant about Singer. Jack just looked awful – didn’t even see it.
That said, I’m really hoping he’s able to make another great X-Men movie.
All hope for this movie was lost when Matthew Vaughn quit and was replaced by Bryan Singer who is a mediocre director with limited vision. Guy has made nothing but crap for 10 years.
People love to separate Singer and Vaughn on First Class and Days of Future Past, but the truth is that Singer produced and had a story credit on First Class, and Vaughn is doing the same for Days of Future Past. Both films were collaborative efforts. Vaughn is clearly the better director, but to act like this is some new/old direction for the series is kind of silly.
Blame Singer all you want for the flaws you see in DOFP, but Vaughn bears some of that blame too. Reverse that same idea for First Class’s successes.
I didn’t realize that their was hate for these pictures until you wrote their was Drew. I’m a fan of the comics and an even bigger fan of the 90’s cartoon series but personally all of the things that you say fans are bothered about with these pictures have absolutely no effect on me.
I’ve always thought fans of the X-Men have been some of the worst fans when talking about the movie series. They find a way to bitch about everything. If anyone was expecting Quicksilver to wear a skin tight light blue outfight with a giant lightning volt on the middle then they were crazy. Plus, didn’t you say Quicksilver was a minor character in the film? Who cares what he wears if he has one scene. Same thing with the rest of the cast; if anyone is expecting Hugh Jackman to wear yellow head to to and Anna Paquin in all green.
I would love to see Bobby Drake really ice out, but maybe his role isn’t big enough in the movie to warrant that. I was also confused by Rogue’s appearance in the covers since she’s cut out, though maybe they wrote her back in?
Other than that it all made we want to see the movie even more and makes me hate the fans who criticize these types of movies.
I don’t know where all the vitriol is coming from. I haven’t seen any reaction to the photos, except from my friend I sent them to, who liked them.
I would’ve like to see Vaughn return to direct, but I’m happy with Singer. I loved his two X-Men films and respect his decision to walk away from X3.
I don’t see why people lose their shit over the costumes. The only really iconic costumes are Spider-Man, Batman and Superman. Thor and Loki had elements of their comic book costumes, but weren’t exactly the same. And I thought Captain America’s costume in Avengers looked pretty lame. The X-Men costumes here are practical and doesn’t mean they are embarrassed by their roots.
XMDOFP is my most anticipated hero film of 2014. More than Winter Soldier and infinitely more than TASM2. I am curious about Guardians though.
Bryan Singer earns a ton of respect from me for basically ushering in the modern super-hero film. I hope it’s a home run for him and the best X film yet.
All of these characters scare me for the film. Bryan Singer’s best movies are ones with at the most a handful. “Usual Suspects” was arguably Kevin Spacey’s movie, but he even coaxed Stephen Baldwin to a decent performance (something I thought was an impossibility).
His best, and most controversial due to the shower scene with young actors, film was basically a two character drama. “Apt Pupil” showed Ian McKellan at his commanding best and proved that Brad Renfro was quite the young actor when given the right material, making his death from heroin overdose all the more tragic.
The point is Singer can direct actors to award worthy performances. But with so many characters, I fear that Singer’s ADD, which has been the hallmark of all of his movies since his early work, will come into play. With so many cast members who have a slew of awards to their names, if this movie gets mucked up, the blame will fall directly on his shoulders, and rightly so. No pressure.
THANK YOU! It’s like you read my mind after all these years and put my opinion of these movies much more succinctly than I ever could with that final paragraph. when I first saw the first X-Men movie, I was so excited to see these characters on the screen for the first time that I gave the story so much more leeway than I can now. The whole plot behind Magneto’s scheme is the absolute opposite of everything Magneto’s ever stood for in the comics. Besides the use of Mystique in the original, you could tell that Singer had no clue how these relationships between the heroes and villains work. The biggest exception is every time Magneto and Xavier shared screen time. Because the mythology from the comics has been cherry picked to death in the way the X-Universe is portrayed on screen, it makes it VERY hard for me to get overly excited at the fan service they’re throwing at us with this movie. It’s fan service but at the expense of what makes these characters and comics work for the fans. First Class, in my opinion, was a good start in a fresher more cohesive direction under Vaughn. The minute Singer was said to be working on this, my hopes dropped so fast that I’m pretty sure this movie has the Mt. Everest of uphill battles to win me over.
Yeah, Devin Faraci at Badass Digest does NOT like the character designs.
Even if he loved them, who cares? It’s Devin Faraci, the Evil-Drew.
“The Evil-Drew”. Heh, heh, heh, I like that.
Devin has a weird obsessive hatred of Singer that I’ll never understand. I think it’s worse than his obsession with JJ Abrams.
Booboo Stewart is the actor, playing Warpath.
“Even if Jennifer Lawrence hadn’t turned into one of the hottest stars on the planet…” I’m curious. In what way were you using the adjective “hottest,” in this sentence? Because it could definitely go either way.
I kind of wish they hadn’t felt the need to tie this series into the original trilogy. They had successfully established these characters in First Class without having to rely on nostalgia, so why do we now need to see them alongside the old versions? Especially since I now have no idea what the continuity of these films are. Professor X is alive, so I guess X-Men 3 is just being treated as a bad dream?
I don’t know, it’s messy, and I guess it also ties into my general dislike of time travel as a plot device. It’s so rarely handled in a way that even tries to make internal sense, and given my lack of confidence in Kinberg as a screenwriter, I’m not overly optimistic. I’ll see it at some point because I like enough of the actors involved, but nothing about the story has me excited.
This entire article is a diss towards Singer’s franchise. X1, X2, First Class and The Wolverine were all decent/great X-Men films. Days of Future past is basically the key to rebooting the franchise with a younger cast. The actor playing Quicksilver has stated that the outfit he has is NOT a costume. Simple wardrobe. QS also plays a great role in X-Men: Apocalyose so there’s a very high chance of seeing him in costume when that film comes around.
So the new trend is to hate X-Men movies?
First was pretty decent (I really liked it), and X2 is still one of the best comicbook movies ever made.
Quicksilver looks like a chode but I’d totally masturbate with Anna Paquin’s asscheeks.
That photoshop work on Jennifer Lawrence is pretty bad. She really does not need the stretched neck, exaggerated jawline to make her face less rounded, and the body manipulation.
Beast looks like Lon Chaney in ‘The Wolf Man’