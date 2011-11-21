Empire reveals official ‘Dark Knight Rises’ covers for Batman and Bane

I’m working reeeeeeeeeeeeal hard to pace myself.
If you’re a “Dark Knight” addict, you’ve probably been mainlining paparazzi photos for months, to the point where you feel somewhat bloated and over it at this point. I’ve been so careful not to do that to myself. I am not the most ardent fan in the world of “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight,” but I do like them both quite a bit, and I’m absolutely ready to see how Nolan wraps up his time as the architect of Batman’s fate.
As a comic fan, I am aware of the various battle lines that exist in fandom, and one of them is how you felt about Bane when he appeared in Batman comics. If you don’t know his storyline, I won’t lay it out here, but I’ll say that it was a fairly iconic move by DC, one that had some long-range impact on the entire DC world. Like Venom is for Spider-Man, Bane represents a challenge that genuinely tested the hero in question, one that became a major player in the rogue’s gallery rotation. Bane appeared in Joel Schumacher’s detestable “Batman In Rubber,” and he was portrayed as a large grunting latex suit in a Mexican wrestler’s mask who stood around in the background of scenes where Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzenegger overacted.
I doubt I would have picked Bane off a list of likely villains for a Nolan film, but if he’s going to use him and Nolan’s been vocal about this being the last film in his continuity, then why not give Batman a villain to face that could very well do him lasting harm? I hope all bets are off in this film. I hope there is the very real possibility of death for Batman and those close to him. I hope Nolan’s not afraid to push as far as possible in order to play out a particular theme, whatever that is.
Empire has a big “Dark Knight Rises” set visit piece coming soon, and as a result, they’ve also got a pair of covers for the issue, one showing Batman and one showing Bane.
These are pretty much exactly what I’d expect, although I will say I’m not sure what that device is that Batman’s holding, and it’s a really weird choice, since now that’s the thing I’m left thinking about instead of Batman or Christian Bale. The device and Tom Hardy’s freaky steroid-looking body acne, which is really disturbingly prominent in his cover.
I don’t know how Nolan’s planning to tie Bane and Catwoman, played by Anne Hathaway, together, but that’s what makes his choices interesting to me. They’re not the choices I’d make as a Batman fan, but then again, none of his choices are really what I would have done. Batman, like the best of the superhero archetypes, is extremely flexible, and how his stories are told says a lot about the person telling them. Those who are upset by Frank Miller’s recent anti-“Occupy Wall Street” comments must not have read work like “The Dark Knight Returns” again recently, because I think he’s always been fairly naked with his pathology. He’s a great writer because of his blunt force storytelling, his big broad strokes and his heightened choices, and that’s what his “Batman” stories are. Alan Moore’s “Killing Joke” is full of strong character work, storytelling-as-commentary, and perverse and permanent consequences, which pretty much sums up Alan Moore. With Nolan, his Batman movies are these puzzle boxes, like all of his films, and the way things fit together is a big part of the pleasure.
Our first best look at what he’s got up his sleeve will be the six-minute prologue sequence in IMAX that is playing exclusively in front of the 70MM IMAX engagements of “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” The people who I’ve talked to who have seen the six-minute segment just smile at the mention of it, and I’ve been told to expect something on a much larger scale than the opening bank robbery from “The Dark Knight” which played in front of the IMAX prints of “I Am Legend.” That’s going to be the moment where we really get a sense of what tone to expect from this one, and I’m willing to bet it’s going to be very different than either of the first two films. For now, this is a fun nudge, a hint of what’s coming soon, and I like how Empire handled the reveals over the weekend.
“The Dark Knight Rises” opens July 20, 2012.
Talking about Miller’s politics, when I first read Dark Knight Returns and Year One, there were bits that I was a bit uncomfortable with, but I still loved the books none the less (and still do). It wasn’t until I read Elektra: Assassin that I realized that I didn’t like Miller’s politics at all (the protagonist actually uses the term “liberal faggot”. In a mainstream Marvel superhero comic book. Seriously.)
As for Alan Moore, I don’t know if Drew’s aware of this or not but he’s actually kind of disowned The Killing Joke – not because of his general hatred of DC Comics as a company, but because he now feels that the story doesn’t say anything interesting, that it merely implies that Batman and the Joker have similar pathologies and that’s it. So it seems that Alan Moore is the last person on Earth who would agree with Drew’s assessment of The Killing Joke. Make of that what you will.
Okay, enough comic talk on a movie website. With regards to the design work on The Dark Knight Rises, I find it strange and rather awkward to see a Bane who isn’t two feet taller than Batman. Still, as I said before about Miller’s politics, I’m not going to let my disagreement on certain issues ruin my enjoyment of the film as a whole.
I wouldn’t lose any sleep over Alan Moore disagreeing with me.
I wonder if it’s one person on the production team whose entire job is to airbrush Tom Hardy’s tattoos out of all shots and promotional materials, or if it’s a team effort. I bet they’ve grown to hate Hardy.
I love Moore’s writings, however (speaking as a fan) he is pretty eccentric. He may have disowned The Killing Joke. That does not really change the impression that it “is full of strong character work, storytelling-as-commentary, and perverse and permanent consequences” which I would agree does sum up a lot of what Alan Moore is about. He is the anti-mainstream writer in that regard. His writing leans heavily toward writing around an issue or whatever point he is making, and he tends to write pretty game-changing stories that generally make pretty lasting changes. If he disowned it or not, that does not really change what is in the stories he writes, or Killing Joke in particular. I also believe, in addition to being an eccentric and a great writer, he is also pretty jaded by his time in mainstream comics. He is not a good fit for something like Marvel or DC. I really like his stuff, but something made to fit nicely into a continuum of comics that in their ideal never really changes, much less how they changed his work for the big screen, is just not something I think he naturally writes. That is a big part of why I love his stuff. He is not afraid to add real consequences to things like a madman with a gun and lasting changes like somebody dying “for real” or getting paralyzed or the hero being forced to realize he is on some levels similar in psyche to the villain. The “two sides of the same coin” bit might be cliche, yet Moore does it pretty well in that story. That is the first story where I actually felt the Joker was more than a joke. I’m sure there are other great stories, however it made him into an actual psychotic murderer who would shoot you and take pictures of you writhing in anguish to send to your family, just for fun, not just some guy in a clown suit with gag-weapons. As much as I love it, and as popular or iconic as Killing Joke has become, Moore running loose is not something that gels terribly well with mainstream comics. I think that is part of why he has “disowned” The Killing Joke (and any Hollywood-versions of his movies for that matter). Part of it is probably disillusionment with the industry as a whole, part of it is probably just that what he actually writes is not what bit comic/movie/TV industries are going to put out there undiluted.
I hope the climactic fight between Christian Bale and Tom Hardy will knock everyone on their ass.
Frank Miller is a God. He actually gets it. He understands the threat from the islamic fanatics
I’m pretty sure MOST people understand the threat from islamic fanatics or any extreme religious zealot for that matter. Its not exactly a new thing considering 9/11/01 was ten years ago.
Does anybody actually believe WB or DC would EVER let Batman die? Not the “he’s dead, haha, just kidding, he’ll be back in a few episodes or in the sequel,” but him actually dying and having Robin/Nightwing take over for good? If they did (or have), it would be an alt-reality version. In something as mainstream as a blockbuster movie, I doubt there is any way they would let that happen. Ever. Not even if George Lucas and Stephen Spielburg wanted to do it in a Star Wars crossover where he turned Bruce Wayne into a Batman Jedi Ghost. They’d still probably write him getting tossed into the Lazarus pit and make some crazy story arc where his soul split and his body turned into “The Bat” and the “Bruce” part of his soul had to find its way back. That or they’d have Mephisto make it all never happen.
That aside, I have no real opinion of Bane. While I think there are more interesting choices than a character who on the surface is just there to beat him up, I also think a character that could really push Batman to (or over) the brink and force him to rely on his intellect, friends (Arthur, Lucius, Gordon, Catwoman?, etc.), and recover from the damage Bane caused him in the comic (although, that seemed a bit much, not to spoil it, but maybe they could make him have wounds that are not medically impossible to fully recover from yet still grave) could be compelling. I have to trust Nolan to tell a great story even if it is not quite what I would have chosen. That is why he makes movies and I just watch them.
There’s a part of me that’s disappointed they put their energy into re-imagining Bane and Catwoman on film instead of trying to find a villain that hasn’t been portrayed in a movie before. Both Bane and Catwoman have been done (Yes – Bane was done extremely badly and Catwoman wasn’t strictly speaking faithful to the mythology of the comics – but still they’ve been done.) The movies really have a platform that no other medium has to introduce another character into the public consciousness and they’ve decided to just redo the same guys again.
In all honesty, its almost as if Bane hasn’t been done at all. He was such a non-entity in the schumacher film that the character was un-recognizable. To see him in this new movie as a serious physical and mental threat is refreshing.
The Bane design from Batman and Robin was sound, and far cooler looking and more recognizable than Hardy’s Bane so far. Old Jeep Swenson looked pretty awesome until he started grunting and hooting around.
Though the spiked belt and arm bands were pretty fey…
Yeah, too bad the script, writing, visuals, direction, and acting sucked.
Actually, I am just fine with the Bane design for Hardy. The masked Mexican wrestler look would seem a bit out of place in a Nolan Batman movie, like Nacho Libre plus the mouthpiece seems like it could be functional as well (I’d imagine we’ll see some headbutts here or there). So I guess the B&R Bane, what with the straw-like tubing spinning around and the spiked bands, just did not strike me as all that cool. That’s just me though.
I will say, there are some variants of the Bane mask in the comics that I think would have worked pretty well and looked cool. I just think the B&R version was not all that cool. Although, part of that almost HAS to be due to my distain for the movie and Schumacher in general.
Hey Drew,
I have only been following your stuff for a year now, and I hold your opinion in high esteem, what exactly is your elaborated take on Nolan’s Batman films so far? Got an article or review you can link me too? I can’t really find anything. Thanks!
From his AICN tenure:
DARK KNIGHT: [www.aintitcool.com]
BATMAN BEGINS: [www.aintitcool.com]
“If you’re a “Dark Knight” addict, you’ve probably been mainlining paparazzi photos for months, to the point where you feel somewhat bloated and over it at this point.”
Not at all! I think I’ve looked at just about every photo and video, but it won’t be enough until I’m actually there, in the theater, watching the movie unfold.
Though his earlier works hint at his political and sociological leanings, I feel it was generally a dislike of and reaction to certain popular sentiments at the time. But I feel with his early stuff (especially Year One, where he’s at his most sobering for superhero stuff), he was capable of greater levels of nuance and understanding, of a greater empathy towards how other people think. He seemed to write with a focus on character, regardless of whether or not it completely reinforced his worldview. I feel like, the moment he started doing Sin City (I like The Hard Goodbye and That Yellow Bastard, but am sort of indifferent to the others in the canon) he started to TURN into one of his characters. Talking in terse declamation, in ultimatum and this sort of tough-guy pulpit cynicism. And his work started to delve further into fetish and farther away from story and character, culminating, for me, in his adaptation of THE SPIRIT, the height of his indulgence. He’s a parody now, for me. He’s not the man who wrote Year One, or Born Again, or even The Dark Knight Returns. He’s the guy who wrote ALL STAR BATMAN AND ROBIN.