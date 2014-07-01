The Return of Giselle? ‘Enchanted 2’ is finally to coming to life at Disney

That “Enchanted” sequel you've been waiting for is finally taking shape.

Disney has hired screenwriters David Stem and David N. Weiss (“Smurfs 2,” “Shrek 2,” “Daddy Day Camp”) to pen the script for the belated followup, which is set to be directed by Anne Fletcher (“The Guilt Trip,” “The Proposal”). The news was broken by Deadline.

Amy Adams starred in the Kevin Lima-directed first film as a fairytale princess come to life in modern-day New York City. With songs by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, the film rocketed to a worldwide grosses of more than $340 million and earned three nominations for Best Original Song at the 2008 Oscars (Adams also received a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress). Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel and Susan Sarandon were also in the cast.

There's no word yet on whether Adams or any of the original cast members will reprise their roles in the sequel, which comes nearly seven years after the first film's Thanksgiving weekend debut in 2007.

