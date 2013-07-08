‘Ender’s Game’ author responds to gay-marriage controversy

“Ender’s Game” author Orson Scott Card is addressing the recent controversy over his anti-gay marriage stance by terming the issue “moot.”
The science-fiction scribe came under fire earlier this week after the LGBT fan organization Geeks OUT announced a boycott of Summit’s forthcoming adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel, citing Card’s publicly-stated opposition to same-sex marriage. Among other instances, the practicing Mormon penned a 2009 op-ed for the Mormon Times in which he argued, “Marriage has only one definition, and any government that attempts to change it is my mortal enemy. I will act to destroy that government and bring it down.”
Card also sits on the board of directors for the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), which formed specifically to pass Proposition 8 in California in 2007. The proposition proved successful with California voters in the 2008 election but was struck down in a Supreme Court decision late last month.
Following is the text of Card’s full statement (via EW):
Ender”s Game is set more than a century in the future and has nothing to do with political issues that did not exist when the book was written in 1984.
With the recent Supreme Court ruling, the gay marriage issue becomes moot. The Full Faith and Credit clause of the Constitution will, sooner or later, give legal force in every state to any marriage contract recognized by any other state.
Now it will be interesting to see whether the victorious proponents of gay marriage will show tolerance toward those who disagreed with them when the issue was still in dispute.
Orson Scott Card
The official website for Geeks OUT’s “Skip Ender’s Game” campaign urges fans to boycott the upcoming film (which stars Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield) and all related merchandise, stating: “By pledging to Skip Ender”s Game, we can send a clear and serious message to Card and those that do business with his brand of anti-gay activism – whatever he”s selling, we”re not buying. The queer geek community will not subsidize his fear-mongering and religious bullying. We will not pay him to demean, insult, and oppress us.”
“Ender’s Game” is slated for release on November 1, 2013. Summit is hosting a panel discussion for the film at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con.
But, does Card still plan to destroy America?
Here’s his quote:
“Regardless of law, marriage has only one definition, and any government that attempts to change it is my mortal enemy. I will act to destroy that government and bring it down, so it can be replaced with a government that will respect and support marriage, and help me raise my children in a society where they will expect to marry in their turn.”
This boycott isn’t doing anything. Orson isn’t going to get a percentage of the movie profit. He was paid upfront, for the rights of the book and that’s it.
The only thing this boycott is doing is hurting pro same-sex marriage actors and producers.
That’s not true – Hollywood is all about franchises, and this a series of books, so this could stop further movies being made.
Not to mention if we boycotted films for the actions of the people making them, we’d be pretty limited in our options.
OMG! So Card has an opinion – get over it already! He’s just as entitled as you all are.
@REALTYCZEK: He IS free to have an opinion, however moronic or hurtful. He is NOT, however, free from the consequences of holding that opinion.
“Ender’s Game is set more than a century in the future and has nothing to do with political issues that did not exist when the book was written in 1984.”
Homosexuality having not been invented until 1985.
So we’re going with the “Stop being intolerant of my intolerance” argument.
“So we’re going with the “Stop being intolerant of my intolerance” argument.” – Haha yeah, I thought that was a ridiculous statement as well.
Ditto! That’s like asking Africans to be tolerant of people who want to enslave them.
Philosophies that are intolerant by definition, like racism, homophobia, sexism, etc. deserve no tolerance!
If one allows Card to limit the political issue to gay marriage, he really is right.
Gay marriage was not a living political issue in 1984- which isn’t to say that some forward thinking people weren’t laying the groundwork for the political fight to come. The face that less than thirty years later a vicious and stubborn opponent like Orson Scott Card is ready to concede the field is a stunning tribute to the leaders, activists, and every day men and women who fought this battle and are still fighting on the side of not being awful.
Why do bigots always trot this out? “Yeah, I was being intolerant, but you touchy-feely liberals have got to be tolerant of my intolerance, or else that makes you a hypocrite!”
What’s even better is their false equivalence between our “intolerance” (saying mean things about them) and their “intolerance” (codifying discrimination into law).
TOLERANCE? No one ever told Orson Scott Card that he wasn’t allow to marry the person HE loved!
Oddly, considering that Card is a Mormon who has written books sympathetic to polygamy…there is a small but not insignificant chance that this is not actually true.
Sorry, but I am not going to, directly or indirectly, put money in the pocket of someone who’s going to turn around and use some of that money against my own best interests. I don’t see him renouncing his efforts — in fact, I’m willing to bet he’ll find and fund other ways to promote his bigotry. Moot, my ass.
Is he still on the board of the National Organization for Marriage? I just took a look at their website, and they sure don’t think the issue is now “moot.”
I am with you Orson!! Your brother is the one who brought me into the Church back in 1977 while stationed in Germany. The definition of Marriage regardless of what the secular world decides.. is still ONLY between a man and women. This man/man or woman/woman thingy is just a perversion to God’s ordained order.
So … NOT a good time to point out there’s probably no God?
You might want to read the bible and check out how it defined marriage.
Unless you’re explicitly advocating for a man to be able to marry multiple women at once like King David did?
King Solomon had 700 wives and 300 concubines. Is that the “biblical definition of marriage” you people keep prattling on about?
In addition to the holy sacrament of marriage (we’ll call it Religious Marriage), there is a legally-recognized state institution known as marriage (we’ll call it Legal Marriage)……it’s basically the same thing in practice, it just doesn’t require that the two people being married meet the requirements of any particular religion’s idea of whether or not these two people should get married.
Nobody is saying that your church, or you, have to perform, recognize, or like a Legal Marriage between two people you’d rather not see married. It’s a completely separate thing from Religious Marriage – it just has the same name.
Oh, and P.S. – not everyone in the USA shares your same religious beliefs, but you still have to let them live their lives. That’s the whole reason this country exists in the first place. If you want to live somewhere where the government mandates what religion everyone must follow, there’s plenty that you could move to (although most of them aren’t big on ol’ J.C.!!)
I got hitched to a divorced woman, in a local park, with the Mayor presiding. God had nothing to do with it.
Tell me, am I married? ‘Cause if not, I’ve been filing my taxes worng for 20 years!
Holy crap, this argument is gay.
Translation: Please stop pointing out what a hateful, sleazy, bigot I am. It’s hurting my career.
I love it when embarrassed would-be oppressors play the victim. This douche is still virulently anti-gay, and I’m sure will attempt to find and fund other avenues to undermine full equality for rightful citizens who he happens to feel threatened by for whatever insane reasons. Therefore, this is not over, and neither he nor anything that bears his name will receive on penny from me that he can then use to peddle his hate. Being intolerant of intolerance is not de facto bigotry. We are not like you. Fuck you, Orson Scott Card.
It never ceases to amaze me how mean, vicious, and mean spirited the proponents of same sex marriage are. With this “mob mentality” attitude becoming so prevalent, I see this country headed to a major turning point where anyone who disagrees with the “mob” is persecuted, hounded, and vilified to an extreme. Just because someone believes in traditional marriage staying that way, they are hateful bigots that deserve to be persecuted and hated? Give me a break! This is the “mob mentality” that I’m talking about. I am troubled people have become so vindictive, mean, and rude, and that anyone who disagrees with them it attacked viciously.
@Drew: Very well said! People like Olypa are clueless at best and actively disingenuous at worst.
Ender’s Game Movie..about time. Can’t wait to see it. Billions will see it and it will make loads of $ for those involved in the project…in spite of the bitter comments of the mental-midgets on this forum.
Yes, the people who don’t hate their fellow Americans and want to treat them as second-class citizens — THEY’RE the mental midgets. Got it.
Wow. He’s completely intollerant of those who only want equal rights, then demands tollerance for himself for being a bigot. What a freaking hypocrite. I certainly hope his career is OVER.
No need to worry. That awful trailer was enough to make me boycott the film.
He can rest easy on that account – I don’t think anyone is proposing laws to outlaw straight marriage. The problem was never people being opposed to SSM; the problem was their insistence on codifying it into law that denied other people their rights.
It’s a shame, because Card is such a damned good writer.
Who cares if Scott hates gay people and gay marriage?
He’s not in the movie, nor does he have any involvement in the film making. If you boycott the film, Scott will laugh and enjoy his millions. He was already paid for the rights. If they don’t make a second one, no problem to him. He has a very wealthy group backing him: Mormons. They will support him twice as much as before after his recent comments.
I read the book and can’t wait to see how the book translates to film. I don’t care for social politics, so I’m excited.
Regardless, when I picked up this book, way back in 5th grade, I realized it was Amazing. I could care less on his views, or any views actually. My dream of seeing my favorite book series of all time sounds Wonderful. It will probably suck, but still. Don’t boycot this for views. It just hurts people like me who want to see something grand with my family.