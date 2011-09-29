Enrique Iglesias invades ‘CityVille’, announces Madison Square Garden show

Pop superstar Enrique Iglesias is all set to become part of Zynga’s hit Facebook game “CityVille”, as the game developer has announced they’ll be introducing an avatar of the singer to the hugely-popular online title next week.

Beginning on Tuesday, October 4th, players of the game will be able to interact with Iglesias’ avatar in their respective online cities, with the opportunity to collect items such as the singer’s signature brown boots, military hat, a two-engine plane, a speed boat and other “bling”, as well as to watch preview clips from his “I Like How It Feels feat. Pitbull and WAV.s” music video after unlocking a new building called “Euphoria Arena”, named after Iglesias’ most recent album and tour.

“It’s the first time Zynga has had such an entertainer being an integral part of the game,” said Scott Koenigsberg, director of business strategy for “CityVille” at Zynga.

“CityVille”, which allows players to build and run their own virtual cities, is currently the most popular Facebook app, with over 71 million monthly users. Zynga has previously partnered with music stars Lady Gaga and Dr. Dre, for FarmVille and Mafia Wars, respectively.

As for the second U.S. leg of Iglesias’ red-hot “Euphoria” tour with rapper Pitbull and Spanish-language pop artist Prince Royce, the singer has just announced the addition of a Nov. 4th show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. The concert goes on sale tomorrow, September 30, at 12 noon EDT. For tickets and information, you can visit EnriqueIglesias.com or AEGLive.com.

“Euphoria”, the ninth studio album from Iglesias, has sold over 4 million copies worldwide. The deluxe editiion, entitled “Euphoria Reloaded”, drops Nov. 15th and will feature a concert DVD and four new tracks.