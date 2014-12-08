Enter ‘Krypton’: Superman’s homeland is getting an origin series on the Syfy network

How did we not see this coming?

With the superhero TV takeover currently underway, it was only a matter of time before Superman's homeland got an origin series of its very own – and now it's here! Enter “Krytpon,” a one-hour drama executive-produced by “Man of Steel” screenwriter David S. Goyer that's being developed for the Syfy network. Here's a synopsis:

Years before the Superman legend we know, the House of El was shamed and ostracized. This series follows The Man of Steel's grandfather as he brings hope and equality to Krypton, turning a planet in disarray into one worthy of giving birth to the greatest Super Hero ever known.

Though he isn't mentioned by name in the press release, comic-book fans may know Superman's grandfather as Seyg-El, a variation on the last name of Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel. The character has received little play on the page, however.

Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time”) is scripting the pilot from a story developed alongside Goyer. If it goes to series, the show will join a number of other superhero (or superhero-adjacent) series either currently on the air or in the works including the CW's “Arrow” and “Flash,” ABC's “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and “Agent Carter,” NBC's “Constantine,” FOX's “Gotham” and Netflix's forthcoming lineup of Marvel shows including “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones.”

