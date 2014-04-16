Enter to win a free Jake Bugg limited edition EP

04.16.14 4 years ago

British singer/songwriter Jake Bugg”s  “Lightning Bolt” made our list of Top 10 Singles of 2013 last year, so we were excited to hear that he has new music coming out for April 19″s Record Store Day.

And if you”re a fan, so should you, because now you can win it here and avoid the lines during Record Store Day altogether. We”re kidding about the last part, you should definitely still hit up your local record store, if you”re lucky enough to still have one, and pick up some other favorites, but you won”t have to fight folks for Jake Bugg”s latest.

Bugg is releasing “Live at Silver Platters,” an exclusive EP that features four acoustic tracks recorded Jan. 20 at Seattle”s Silver Platters  and will be available only vinyl and CD. The track list for “Live at Silver Platters” is “There”s a Beast and We All Feed It,” “Trouble Town,” “Lightning Bolt” and “Storm Passes Away.”

All you have to do to enter to win is follow @HitfixMelinda on Twitter and retweet the below tweet (you have to do both to be eligible).

 

Then, for a second chance, follow @Hitfix on Twitter and retweet this second tweet.

 

The contest ends at 12:30 p.m. PDT on Monday, April 21. See the official rules here. Entrants must be U.S. citizens and 18 or older. 

TAGSJake Bugglightning boltLive at Silver Platters

