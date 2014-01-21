Enter to win VIP tickets to ‘Pompeii’ and a meet-and-greet with star Kit Harington

Can’t wait until February 21 to see “Pompeii”? You may not have to.

HitFix is offering the chance for 20 lucky winners to win a pair of VIP tickets to an early screening of the forthcoming Paul W.S. Anderson (“Resident Evil”) action film, and there are two simple ways to enter:

1) FOLLOW @HitFix on Twitter and ReTweet the below Tweet

RT & Follow @HitFix for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to a screening of #PompeiiMovie in Philadelphia. Details http://t.co/L0sWRPWFsM – HitFix (@HitFix) January 21, 2014

2) LIKE HitFix Entertainment News on Facebook and Comment on the embedded post below with the name of your guest

So what does “VIP” mean?

1) Two (2) tickets to a screening of “Pompeii” in Philadelphia on January 27

2) A meet-and-greet with stars Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Lost”) prior to the screening

Winners will be chosen on Jan. 24 at 12pm PT and will have until Jan. 26 at 8pm PT to respond. Please note that ticket holders will not be provided with transportation to and from the venue. (See OFFICIAL RULES for details)

To stay updated on all information related to “Pompeii,” you can follow/like the film on:

Official “Pompeii” trailer:

