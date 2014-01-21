Enter to win VIP tickets to ‘Pompeii’ and a meet-and-greet with star Kit Harington

01.21.14 5 years ago

Can’t wait until February 21 to see “Pompeii”? You may not have to.

HitFix is offering the chance for 20 lucky winners to win a pair of VIP tickets to an early screening of the forthcoming Paul W.S. Anderson (“Resident Evil”) action film, and there are two simple ways to enter:

1) FOLLOW @HitFix on Twitter and ReTweet the below Tweet

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

2) LIKE HitFix Entertainment News on Facebook and Comment on the embedded post below with the name of your guest

Post by HitFix Entertainment News.

So what does “VIP” mean?

1) Two (2) tickets to a screening of “Pompeii” in Philadelphia on January 27

2) A meet-and-greet with stars Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Lost”) prior to the screening

Winners will be chosen on Jan. 24 at 12pm PT and will have until Jan. 26 at 8pm PT to respond. Please note that ticket holders will not be provided with transportation to and from the venue. (See OFFICIAL RULES for details)

To stay updated on all information related to “Pompeii,” you can follow/like the film on:

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Official “Pompeii” trailer:
 

Around The Web

TAGSAdewale AkinnuoyeAgbajeKit HaringtonPompeiiPompeii movie

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP