Entertainment Weekly’s ‘Boyhood’ cover will haunt your Photoshop nightmares

#Nope
01.14.15

Photo manipulation is a skill. And as with any skill, talent varies by degrees. But not even a master of the art could”ve saved this cover.

Yes, “Boyhood” being filmed over 12 years is an accomplishment that should be celebrated! But not with this Frankenstein”d abomination. I can feel their soulless eyes boring into my flesh. 

I”m gonna need a young priest and an old priest.

Image Credit: Entertainment Weekly via Katey Rich

There”s just something deeply unsettling about Ellar Coltrane throwing his arms over the shoulders of his younger selves. Even more so since it kind of looks like they stitched the younger Coltrane heads onto the bodies of different people. Who's children were sacrificed on the altar of the Uncanny Valley™ for this shot? And who took it upon themselves to round out Coltrane's skull because his face is not that squished…see?

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sweet dreams tonight, friends.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nope
TAGSboyhoodENTERTAINMENT WEEKLYNOPEphotoshop disasterphotoshop nightmare

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP