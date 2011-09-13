‘Entourage’ series finale racks up solid numbers; ‘True Blood’ dips slightly

09.13.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

HBO staple “Entourage” ended its final season on Sunday night with its best performance all season, drawing 2.6 million viewers in its first airing at 10:30, with an additional 528,000 tuning in at 12:15. The show lasted for eight seasons and became one of the premium network’s signature series during its run.

Also on Sunday, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” posted its best season finale numbers since 2004, with 2 million tuning in at 10 pm and an additional 406,000 at 12:45. The episode had Larry feuding with neighbor Michael J. Fox, playing himself.

As for “True Blood”, the vampire series wrapped up with a slight dip in the ratings, drawing a still-impressive 5.1 million viewers at 9 pm on Sunday (with an additional 1.1 million at 11:15) for the fifth-season finale. Last season’s finale, by contrast, drew 5.4 million.

What did you think of the season-enders for any/all of the above? Satisfied? Disappointed?

