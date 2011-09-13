‘Entourage’ series finale racks up solid numbers; ‘True Blood’ dips slightly

HBO staple “Entourage” ended its final season on Sunday night with its best performance all season, drawing 2.6 million viewers in its first airing at 10:30, with an additional 528,000 tuning in at 12:15. The show lasted for eight seasons and became one of the premium network’s signature series during its run.
Also on Sunday, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” posted its best season finale numbers since 2004, with 2 million tuning in at 10 pm and an additional 406,000 at 12:45. The episode had Larry feuding with neighbor Michael J. Fox, playing himself.
As for “True Blood”, the vampire series wrapped up with a slight dip in the ratings, drawing a still-impressive 5.1 million viewers at 9 pm on Sunday (with an additional 1.1 million at 11:15) for the fifth-season finale. Last season’s finale, by contrast, drew 5.4 million.
What did you think of the season-enders for any/all of the above? Satisfied? Disappointed?
I’ve chimed in on the other threads but I’ll reiterate.
The Entourage finale was as lame as most every episode the last few seasons. What began as an interesting look at Hollywood behind the scenes and the up and downs of the Vincent and the gang, the show eventually wore out its welcome by the writers unwillingness to have any of the characters suffer any lasting hardship. Ari was completely neutered and became a pale shadow of himself. I could give a rats ass about Mrs Ari and their kids. The series ending was particularly weak and I can safely say these guys will not be missed by me and if they make the jump to movies then that will definitely be missed by me.
Curb’s finale was a bit better than most of the episodes this season but that is damning with faint praise. This season will go down as the weakest season by far and way below par. The NYC stories were unnecessary and could have easily been shot in LA for all the difference it would make. NYC was not used effectively and did not add anything to this largely unfunny season. There were a few bright spots but overall it was pretty lame. LD must do one more season to redeem himself.
True Blood was fine. I have to admit that the show does entertain me despite myriad plot threads that don’t get resolved satisfactorily. But somehow I can overlook this and enjoy the show for what it is. I would not give a pass like this to many shows but True Blood is good enough for me. (Plus the girls are hot!) I’d just ask that they please cure Pam and bring her back. She’s one of my favorite Vilfs.
Entourage was great, Curb sucks and TB sucks in more than one ways
Seriously – you’re going to bad mouth the only feel good show on T.V.? Well I guess I’m not surprised by this as most tv fanatic people I know are those fat, loser men types who secretly hide a homosexual agenda… But really, what were you expecting – a Sloan and E/Turtle/Drama foursome? I’ll mourn this show until season two of how to make it in America airs. Then I’ll suffer in silence…