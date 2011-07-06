Erasure announce new album, first U.S. tour in five years

Brit synthpop legends Erasure are readying their first new album in four years, and have set an extensive tour of the U.S. — their first in five years.

“Tomorrow”s World” drops October 4. The lead single will be “When I Start To (Break It All Down).”



The Erasure duo of Vince Clarke and Andy Bell were responsible for a number of chart-topping hits in the ’80s and ’90s, including “Sometimes,” “Victim Of Love,” “Ship Of Fools,” and “Chains Of Love,” plus five consecutive No. 1 albums in the U.K.

Their last album, 2007’s “Light at the End of the World,” peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Top Electronic Albums chart.



“Tomorrow”s World” was produced by Frankmusik (Lady Gaga, Pet Shop Boys, Ellie Goulding) and mixed by Rob Orton. The album was recorded in Maine, London and L.A. between January and June of this year.



Their 27-date U.S. tour has them booked for two night stands in New York, D.C. and Chicago, and at the Austin City Limits Festival alongside headliners Stevie Wonder, Arcade Fire, Coldplay and Kanye West.

Following the Stateside dates, Erasure will head to the U.K. for a 16 date trip starting October 12.

Tickets for the U.S. dates are on sale now at Ticketmaster and TicketFly.

U.S Tour Dates:

8/31/11 — The Ritz Ybor — Tampa, FL

9/2/11 — House of Blues — Orlando, FL

9/3/11 — Center Stage — Atlanta, GA

9/4/11 — Orange Peel — Asheville, NC

9/6/11 — 9:30 Club — Washington, DC

9/7/11 — 9:30 Club — Washington DC

9/8/11 — Theatre of Living Arts — Philadelphia, PA

9/10/11 — House of Blues — Boston, MA

9/11/11 — Sound Academy — Toronto, ON

9/13/11 — Terminal 5 — NYC

9/14/11 — Terminal 5 — NYC

9/16/11 — Congress Theatre — Chicago, IL

9/17/11 — Congress Theatre — Chicago, IL

9/18/11 — Pabst Theater — Milwaukee, WI

9/20/11 — The Vogue Theatre — Indianapolis, IN

9/21/11 — The Pageant — St. Louis, MO

9/23/11 — Austin City Limits — Austin, TX

9/24/11 — Verizon Wireless Theatre — Houston, TX

9/25/11 — House of Blues — Dallas, TX

9/27/11 — Ogden Theater — Denver, CO

9/28/11 — Kingsbury Hall — Salt Lake City, UT

9/30/11 — The Palms Concert Theater — Las Vegas, NV

10/1/11 — Hollywood Palladium — Los Angeles, CA

10/2/11 — House of Blues — San Diego, CA

10/4/11 — Fox Theatre — Oakland, CA

10/5/11 — Crystal Ballroom — Portland, OR

10/6/11 — Neptune — Seattle, WA

