Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

That Eric Andre just loves gettin’ naked! He did it a few months back on “The Jeselnik Offensive,” and he does it here on this episode of “Tubbin’ with Tash,” the web show Natasha Leggero hosts from her hot tub. (Alternate title pitch: “Tash.Ohh.”)

Here’s a still that’s worthy of making your desktop wallpaper: