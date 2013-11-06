Listen to Eric Church’s scorching new single ‘The Outsiders’ from the CMAs

Was Eric Church’s performance of his new single “The Outsiders” at tonight’s Country Music Association Awards the water-cooler moment we predicted? Judging by the standing ovation and social media buzz that followed, Church killed it. Listen to “The Outsiders” below.
Church looked confident as he eased into the country-meets-hard rock song, which built into a wall of electric guitar, heavy drums and screamed vocals. The pyrotechnics show only added to the intensity.
Although Church didn’t win either CMA award he was nominated for — male vocalist and musical event of the year for “The Only Way I Know” — he definitely won over the CMA crowd. Church’s 2011 album “Chief” received a CMA for album of the year.
“The Outsiders” is out Feb. 11 and the title track is available on iTunes now.
What did you think of Church’s performance?
He killed it, blend of country lyrics and rock.
THAT WASN’T COUNTRY! You country fans are getting confused between country, rock and pop music anymore. Why not call the music played what it is instead of trying create what ever you want and calling it country.
That’s southern rock, which is a form of country music. Just because a song doesn’t fit your narrow version of country music, doesn’t mean that it isn’t.
Eric marches to the beat of his own drum and I love it! Who cares what genre it was! I get so tired of hearing this. Music evolves over time. You can always go back and listen to your version of “country” any time you want. The old stuff is always going to be there.
People said the same thing about Johnny Cash, Waylon, Hank Jr., etc. Eric is just bold enough to push the limits, which is what country is all about! Pushing limits while staying true to yourself. Eric is the new king of country.
Eric Church rocks!!!!!