Listen to Eric Church’s scorching new single ‘The Outsiders’ from the CMAs

Was Eric Church’s performance of his new single “The Outsiders” at tonight’s Country Music Association Awards the water-cooler moment we predicted? Judging by the standing ovation and social media buzz that followed, Church killed it. Listen to “The Outsiders” below.

Church looked confident as he eased into the country-meets-hard rock song, which built into a wall of electric guitar, heavy drums and screamed vocals. The pyrotechnics show only added to the intensity.

Although Church didn’t win either CMA award he was nominated for — male vocalist and musical event of the year for “The Only Way I Know” — he definitely won over the CMA crowd. Church’s 2011 album “Chief” received a CMA for album of the year.

What did you think of Church’s performance?