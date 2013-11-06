Listen to Eric Church’s scorching new single ‘The Outsiders’ from the CMAs

11.07.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Was Eric Church’s performance of his new single “The Outsiders” at tonight’s Country Music Association Awards the water-cooler moment we predicted? Judging by the standing ovation and social media buzz that followed, Church killed it. Listen to “The Outsiders” below.

Church looked confident as he eased into the country-meets-hard rock song, which built into a wall of electric guitar, heavy drums and screamed vocals. The pyrotechnics show only added to the intensity.
Although Church didn’t win either CMA award he was nominated for — male vocalist and musical event of the year for “The Only Way I Know” — he definitely won over the CMA crowd. Church’s 2011 album “Chief” received a CMA for album of the year.
“The Outsiders” is out Feb. 11 and the title track is available on iTunes now
What did you think of Church’s performance?

Around The Web

TAGSCMACountry Music Assn AwardsERIC CHURCHThe Only Way I KnowThe Outsiders

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP