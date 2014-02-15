Eric Church’s ‘The Outsiders’ has inside track to be best-selling album next week

Eric Church will handily bow atop the Billboard 200 next week as the country artist”s latest set, “The Outsiders,” could sell as much as 300,000.

That”s more than double the first week amount for his last album, 2011″s “Chief,” which also bowed atop the Billboard 200. “The Outsiders” is the only debut in the Top 10 in a light release week, according to Hits Daily Double.



Church pushes this week”s No. 1, “Now 49,” down to No. 3 (90,000). The soundtrack to “Frozen” remains in the second spot, selling up to 95,000.

Bruno Mars”s “Unorthodox Jukebox,” which saw a huge leap after his Super Bowl half-time performance on Feb. 2 continues to sell well, sliding one spot to No. 4 (45,000). Beyonce”s self -titled album is at No. 5 (45,000).

Toni Braxton and Babyface”s “Love Marriage & Divorce,” which has proved to be the pair”s highest debut in years, holds up for a second week, as it is poised to only drop two places to No. 6 (35,000).

Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” will be No. 7 (35,000), the 2014 Grammy Nominees collection No. 8 (30,000), Katy Perry”s “Prism” No. 9 (30,000) and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” at No. 10 (27,000).