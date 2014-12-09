Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette to share Santa Barbara film fest honor

Hopefully “Boyhood” isn't getting tired of the kudos just yet, because more are on the way. Today, a unique one from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which has announced that the film's stars Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette will share in the American Riviera Award during the 30th anniversary edition of the event on Thursday, Feb. 5.

“Both have careers filled with significant achievements both on and off camera including their roles in Richard Linklater's 'Boyhood' – which features some of the most unique performances of the year in a project they worked on for over a dozen years – and proves that they”re artists that continue to evolve and inspire us,” SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling said.

Previous recipients of the accolade include Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, Mickey Rourke and Tommy Lee Jones. This is the first time, however, that it will be bestowed on two honorees, which should make for an intriguing tribute as their two careers get the “this is your life” treatment. Both Hawke and Arquette have sort of come up in the same generation of actors, so that'll be fun.

The 30th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival runs Jan. 27 – Feb. 7, 2015.