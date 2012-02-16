‘Eureka’ star moves to Bill Lawrence’s FOX pilot

With “Eureka” heading into its final season this spring, Colin Ferguson is betting his TV future on a FOX comedy pilot.

According to a variety of sources — we’ll cite HollywoodReporter.com — Ferguson will play one of the leads in “Like Father,” from “Scrubs” creator and “Cougar Town” co-creator Bill Lawrence.

Lawrence is writing, directing and executive producing the pilot, which focuses on a 19-year-old who has grown up in his father’s (Ferguson) shadow. Complications ensue when the father makes himself a large part of his son’s college life.

Ferguson has spent five seasons playing Sheriff Jack Carter on Syfy’s “Eureka,” which will start its last season in April.

Before his “Eureka” days, Ferguson was a regular on ABC’s short-lived “Then Came You” and NBC’s short-lived version of “Coupling” and also appeared on ABC’s short-lived “Line of Fire”