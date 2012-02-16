‘Eureka’ star moves to Bill Lawrence’s FOX pilot

02.17.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
With “Eureka” heading into its final season this spring, Colin Ferguson is betting his TV future on a FOX comedy pilot.
 
According to a variety of sources — we’ll cite HollywoodReporter.com — Ferguson will play one of the leads in “Like Father,” from “Scrubs” creator and “Cougar Town” co-creator Bill Lawrence.
 
Lawrence is writing, directing and executive producing the pilot, which focuses on a 19-year-old who has grown up in his father’s (Ferguson) shadow. Complications ensue when the father makes himself a large part of his son’s college life.
 
Ferguson has spent five seasons playing Sheriff Jack Carter on Syfy’s “Eureka,” which will start its last season in April.
 
Before his “Eureka” days, Ferguson was a regular on ABC’s short-lived “Then  Came You” and NBC’s short-lived version of “Coupling” and also appeared on ABC’s short-lived “Line of Fire”

Around The Web

TAGSColin FergusonFoxLike FatherPILOT SEASONpilots

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP