Eva Green is on fire in new ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ images

03.19.14

(CBR) “Booze, Broads and Bullets” isn”t just the title of a “Sin City” collection, but also a good description of the three new images from Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller”s movie sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”: Jessica Alba as Nancy Callahan, Eva Green as Ava and Josh Brolin as Dwight.

Opening Aug. 22, the new film combines two existing stories, “A Dame to Kill For” and “Another Saturday Night,” with two new ones, “The Long Bad Night” and “The Fat Loss.”

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” also stars, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, Powers Booth and Ray Liota, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dennis Haysbert and Jeremy Piven.

