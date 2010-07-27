Eva Longoria denies rumors she’ll be the Wasp in ‘The Avengers’

Eva Longoria Parker would love to play a superhero, but at this point it won’t be The Wasp.

Speaking from the set of her ABC TV series “Desperate Housewives” today, Longoria Parker told HitFix she won’t be playing the shrinking, but powerful hero in any upcoming “Avengers” movie.

Calling it just another “internet rumor,” Longoria Parker says, “I had taken a meeting about a different movie at Marvel and that’s where [it] started.”

The 35-year-old actress didn’t elaborate on what Marvel movie she discussed with the ABC’s sister division, but insists she “loves comic book stuff. I do! I think it’s fun.”

She also added she actually doesn’t know anything about the Wasp and most moviegoers might not either. Better known as wannabe fashion designer Janet Van Dyne, The Wasp was one of the founding members of the superhero group “The Avengers” in the team’s original comic book incarnation. No pushover whatsoever, Van Dyne has the ability to shrink, grow insect wings and fire a powerful energy “sting.” During the history of the super group she had a long tenure as Chairwoman or team leader. Surprisingly, no one was announced to play the character when the studio debuted the cast of the upcoming Joss Whedon film this past weekend during San Diego Comic-Con. Many fans believe Longoria Parker’s diva performance on display in “Housewives” make her a natural for the part.

Longoria Parker isn’t giving up hope to land a part in the 2012 adventure flick clarifying, “”I think it’s a fantastic rumor and I’m just going to go with it and maybe it’ll get me hired.”

“Desperate Housewives” returns for its seventh season on Sept. 26, 2010. “The Avengers” hits theaters on May 4, 2012.