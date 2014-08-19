Eva Longoria is coming to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 2

Eva Longoria is going toe-to-toe with Andy Samberg.

The “Desperate Housewives” star has signed on for a three-episode guest arc on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 2, FOX announced today. Longoria will play the role of Sophia, a defense attorney who catches Jake's (Samberg) eye when squaring off against him in court. The actress joins previously-announced guest stars Kyra Sedgwick, Jenny Slate and NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens in the new season, which is slated to kick off Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 PM.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” won Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Andy Samberg in January. Series star Andre Braugher is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at next week's Emmys.

Do you think Eva Longoria is a worthy addition to the Season 2 cast? Let us know in the comments.