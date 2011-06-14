Eva Mendes, Greta Gerwig may join Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper in crime drama

Eva Mendes is set and Greta Gerwig is in talks to join Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper in the crime drama “The Place Beyond The Pines,” directed by Derek Cianfrance (“Blue Valentine”), according to Deadline.com.

The film centers on a motorcyclist/bank robber (Gosling, starring in the upcoming Crazy Stupid Love”) and his run-in with a vengeful ex-cop-turned-politician (“Hangover” star Cooper). Mendes has signed on to play Gosling’s love interest, while Gerwig would play the Cooper’s wife. The film starts shooting in July.

Cianfrance co-wrote the script with Ben Coccio. Sydney Kimmel, Lynette Howell, Alex Orlovsky and Jamie Patricof will produce the film, with Jim Tauber and Matt Berenson exec producing.

Mendes was last seen in “Last Night” and “The Other Guys,” and made a brief cameo appearance in “Fast Five.”

Gerwig recently co-starred in “Arthur” and “Greenberg,” and will next be seen in the indie comedy “Lola Versus.”