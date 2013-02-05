Eva Mendes joins Christina Hendricks for Ryan Gosling fantasy ‘How to Catch a Monster’

Eva Mendes will teach audiences “How to Catch a Monster” in the directorial debut of real-life boyfriend Ryan Gosling.

The “Holy Motors” actress has signed on to star opposite previously-cast thesps Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) and Ben Mendelsohn (“The Dark Knight Rises,” “Killing Them Softly”) in the so-called “fantasy noir” project, which centers on a single mother (Hendricks) whose teenage son discovers a road leading to a mysterious underwater town. Mendes will play the role of “Cat,” a prominent figure in a sinister-sounding organization known as the Big Bad Wolf Club.

The news of Mendes’ casting was broken by Bloody-Disgusting.

Gosling also wrote the screenplay for “Monster,” which he is producing alongside Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Michael Litvak and David Lancaster (all of whom worked with the actor on “Drive”).

As for Mendes, she’ll next be seen opposite Gosling and Bradley Cooper in Derek Cianfrance’s “The Place Beyond the Pines,” which is slated to hit theaters on March 20.

