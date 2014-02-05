Evangeline Lilly in talks for ‘Ant-Man’ female lead

Evangeline Lilly is sizing up “Ant-Man.”

The “Lost” star is in “early talks” for he female lead in the forthcoming Marvel superhero flick, according to Variety. If she signs on, the actress would join Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Michael Pena in the film, which is being co-written and directed by Edgar Wright (“The World’s End”). While it’s unclear which character she might be playing, unnamed “insiders” have indicated she’s up for the role of Hank Pym’s (Douglas) daughter and Scott Lang’s (Rudd) love interest – though as Variety notes, Pym (the original incarnation of the superhero before Lang took over) didn’t have a daughter in the original comics.

Production on “Ant-Man” is set to begin in April.

Lilly was last seen in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” and will also appear in “The Hobbit: There and Back Again,” the final installment in the trilogy.

What do you think of Lilly for the female lead in “Ant-Man”? Let us know in the comments.

