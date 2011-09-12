Even Johnny Depp couldn’t convince Keira Knightley to do another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

TORONTO – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” may have grossed over $1 billion across the globe, but most critics despised it and it didn’t have the same spark with American audiences. One of the big reasons why may have been the absence of Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom who appeared in the first three films. Knightley in particular developed quite a rapport with series star Johnny Depp in the last two pictures. Speaking to Knightley at the 2011 Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, this journalist couldn’t even propose a return for the expected fifth and sixth installment without an immediate “No” from Knightley’s smiling lips.
Knowing moviegoers might have company in hoping she might return I followed up with, “If Johnny Depp called up and says, ‘Come on, please just make a cameo?'”
Knightley smiles again and without flinching replies. “No. I said when the second one came out that there wasn”t going to be another one for me. I mean, they were already shooting the third one at that time. I knew that that was going to be it for me. It was an extraordinary experience, you know, but I was 17 when I started it and 21 when I finished. And that”s quite a large chunk of time there. And, you know, they are amazing people, but I”ve always wanted to act because I like changing. I like exploring different things. And I sort of feel like I”ve done the pirating thing, as wonderful as it was and it was amazing.”
Instead, Knightley has been stretching her acting talents in dramas such as “Never Let Me Go,” “London Boulevard,” “Last Night” and her acclaimed performance in David Cronenberg’s “A Dangerous Method” which is screening at the festival. Knightley’s thoughts on that difficult role will be visited closer to the film’s release, but she was clearly excited about the recent announcement she’ll soon be working again with her “Atonement” and “Pride & Prejudice” helmer Joe Wright on a new version of “Anna Karenina.” The film will also star Saoirse Ronan who will also be marking her third collaboration with Wright after “Atonement” and “Hanna” (which Knightley admitted she still hadn’t been able to catch). What about Wright’s directing style makes the two ladies so keen on working with him?
“I don”t know. It”s an amazing thing. It”s a bit like Viggo [Mortensen] and David [Cronenberg],” Knightley says. “When you find directors, you find creative collaborations that really work. And I don”t know why it works between me and Joe. We”re working really hard at the moment and hopefully ‘Anna Karenina’ will work. You never know, it needs a bit of the wind in the right direction and a bit of luck and everything. But we”ve had a great time the other two times we”ve work together.”
Knightley continues, “You know, I think it”s a personal thing. I”ve worked with John Maybury a couple of times and got a couple of other directors who were looking for other projects as well. It”s an amazing thing when you find people who you”ve worked with once and there is a collaborative spirit and an energy. It”s really exciting.”
“Anna Karenina” is about to begin production for a 2012 release. “A Dangerous Method” will hit theaters on Nov. 23.
For year round entertainment news and commentary follow Gregory Ellwood on Twitter @HitFixGregory.
Saoirse Ronan dropped out of Anna karenina. As did Andrea Riseborough. Just lettin ya know. Cause I think you’ve thrown that tidbit into multiple articles.
The movie sucked because it turned religious
Saoirse Ronan will not be in Anna Karenina.
That’s okay, Johnny Depp was the one reason those movies were so interesting…I didn’t miss Kiera or Orlando Bloom in On Stranger Tides. The 5th and 6th Pirates will be good if Depp is going to be in them.
I do miss Keira and Orlando in the franchise. As a fan of the films and both stars, I understand that they want to do different things. But I do have to wonder if she wants to challenge herself, why is she constantly doing period pieces? Why not change it up and do some modern films? Can’t wait for Orlando’s “Three Musketeers” and to see him as potentially a “bad guy”. :)
I think Keira Knightley is one of the best actress. Her work in Pirates of the Caribbean was incredible.
Agree. [www.enthunder.com] Keira Knightley is one of the best actress. Her work in Pirates of the Caribbean was incredible.
i know right. stop doing period pieces if you want change. *rolls eyes
POTC is what she’ll always be remembered from so you might as well
stick with it. I mean, not even a cameo? I feel like she’s dissing the fans that gave her any credibility at all.
i know right stop doing period pieces if you want change. *rolls eyes She will always be remembered from potc so she might as well stick with it. I mean, not even a cameo? She’s dissing the fans that gave her any credibility at all
i was really hoping knightly and bloom would reappear in the next Pirates of the Caribbean films. they were great in the movies but i am soooooo glad depp decided to return to the movie(s). it’s ammazing to see knightly not returning to the film(s) because i didn’t know who she was until i watched the POTC movies. though she isn’t going to be in it, i wonder if they will allow bloom into the next films somehow.
p.s. LOVE JOHNNY DEPP!!!!!!!!!!!
Orlando didn’t want to do another Pirates of the Caribbean movie either,but he then decided he wants to come back.Also,the new one was different,but it wasn’t as good as the original 3.It just didn’t feel the same w/o Orlando and Keira in it.There’s a reason why Pirates of the Caribbean was successful.It was because of them.The problem it lacked in the 4th one was the first one had heart.Meaning it just didn’t have the unique bond/chemistry between the cast.Maybe Keira wanted to move on from Pirates is because she wanted to try new things.Then again if she comes back to Pirates it’ll be even more amazing and better.Though Orlando is coming back or they let him.How are they going to put him in the 5th one?Wasn’t Will and Elizabeth’s story done?I remembered that they both had a kid and she stayed loyal and they had a happing ending.Will is no longer bound to the Flying Dutchman.
How is he no longer bound to the flying Dutchman?
Seeing how the “Anna Karenina” movie did notI do as well as expected, I do see a possibility that Keira might return. I hope so. There was great chemistry in the Pirate movies.
At the Very End of Worlds End you see Elizibeth and her son standing there looking at the flying dutchman and will hang off the side looking twoards them
Kiera Knightley should be in Pirates of the Caribbean. She gives it that extra spark. when i watched Stranger Tides it just felt weird without Kiera Knightley. I am not an actress myself, but I would be thrilled if I was asked to act because it would show how much people supported me. Everyone is asking why Kiera isn’t starring and its because everyone thinks of the amazing work she put in the first three movies.